Hyderabad e-Champions Celebrate Their TG20 League Victory In A Grand Way At Ramoji Film City
The members of the winning team placed the trophy before the statue of Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao and paid floral tributes to him.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST|
Updated : July 18, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: 'Hyderabad e-Champions', winners of the inaugural TG20 League, were felicitated by the owners of the franchise in a grand way at Ramoji Film City here on Saturday.
The team members were accorded a traditional welcome at the 'Sabala' restaurant in Eureka. They were honoured with pearl garlands. The auspicious 'tilak' was applied to the players, and 'aarti' rituals were performed.
Subsequently, the TG20 League trophy was taken out in a procession in a vintage car belonging to Ramoji Film City. The players were seated in a vintage bus, and a rally was conducted along the 'Media Street,' accompanied by traditional Telangana 'dappu' (drum) beats, dance performances, and DJ music.
Along the route, senior executives and staff from Ramoji Group companies welcomed the players by waving flags. Later, at the corporate office, the players received a grand welcome from Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Kiron, Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeshwari, ETV Bharat Director Brihathi and ETV Director Sujay.
Finally, the Hyderabad e-Champions team members placed the trophy before the statue of Ramoji Group founder Sri Ramoji Rao and paid floral tributes to him.
Earlier on Thursday, Hyderabad e-Champions Team members met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Following the victory, the team management announced it would give Rs 5 lakhs to the captain, Rs 4 lakhs to the vice-captain, and Rs 3 lakhs to the remaining players as incentives. The cheques for this prize money were handed over to the players by Revanth Reddy.
Hyderabad e-Champions won the inaugural edition of the TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). They defeated Anvita Khammam Aces in the summit clash by six wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here on July 12.
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