ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad e-Champions Celebrate Their TG20 League Victory In A Grand Way At Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad e-Champions players and members of the team management celebrated their win at the Ramoji Film City on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: 'Hyderabad e-Champions', winners of the inaugural TG20 League, were felicitated by the owners of the franchise in a grand way at Ramoji Film City here on Saturday.

The team members were accorded a traditional welcome at the 'Sabala' restaurant in Eureka. They were honoured with pearl garlands. The auspicious 'tilak' was applied to the players, and 'aarti' rituals were performed.

Hyderabad e-Chamopions players were welcomed in a grand way at Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, the TG20 League trophy was taken out in a procession in a vintage car belonging to Ramoji Film City. The players were seated in a vintage bus, and a rally was conducted along the 'Media Street,' accompanied by traditional Telangana 'dappu' (drum) beats, dance performances, and DJ music.