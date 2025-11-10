ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Doctor Arrested In Gujarat Had Turned Home Into Ricin Poison-Making Lab: ATS

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Anti-terrorist Squad(ATS) has claimed that a doctor from Telangana's Hyderabad arrested along with two accomplices from Ahmedabad, had turned his home into a laboratory to manufacture ricin, a highly toxic chemical, to carry out large-scale terror activities.

Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed from Hyderabad and Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan—both from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed by the Gujarat ATS at the Adalaj toll plaza on Sunday on charges of supplying weapons for allegedly conspiring terrorist attacks across the country.

ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said in a statement that the accused had been conducting reconnaissance in Lucknow, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, targeting sensitive areas. The ATS said Suleman and Salim Khan were involved in weapon supply through drones from across the Pakistan border, while the trio had conspired to create large-scale destruction using ricin.

Investigators claimed that prime accused Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, 35, a resident of Asad Manzil, Fortview Colony in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar was the key figure in the conspiracy. Despite being a qualified medical professional, Mohiuddin lived alone and reportedly showed unusual behaviour, ATS sources said.

Hyderabad resident Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed arrested by Gujarat ATS (ETV Bharat)

According to the ATS sources, Mohiuddin frequently ordered chemicals online and conducted secret experiments in his room. Family members, suspicious of his activities, confronted him several times, but he allegedly claimed he was working on a valuable chemical for commercial use, the ATS said. Over time, police believe, he became radicalized through online extremist groups and developed links with ISIS sympathizers via encrypted apps and social media platforms.