Hyderabad Doctor Arrested In Gujarat Had Turned Home Into Ricin Poison-Making Lab: ATS
According to the ATS, Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed had turned his home for manufacture of ricin, a highly toxic poison, to carry out sabotage activities.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Gujarat Anti-terrorist Squad(ATS) has claimed that a doctor from Telangana's Hyderabad arrested along with two accomplices from Ahmedabad, had turned his home into a laboratory to manufacture ricin, a highly toxic chemical, to carry out large-scale terror activities.
Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed from Hyderabad and Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Salim Khan—both from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed by the Gujarat ATS at the Adalaj toll plaza on Sunday on charges of supplying weapons for allegedly conspiring terrorist attacks across the country.
ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said in a statement that the accused had been conducting reconnaissance in Lucknow, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, targeting sensitive areas. The ATS said Suleman and Salim Khan were involved in weapon supply through drones from across the Pakistan border, while the trio had conspired to create large-scale destruction using ricin.
Investigators claimed that prime accused Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, 35, a resident of Asad Manzil, Fortview Colony in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar was the key figure in the conspiracy. Despite being a qualified medical professional, Mohiuddin lived alone and reportedly showed unusual behaviour, ATS sources said.
According to the ATS sources, Mohiuddin frequently ordered chemicals online and conducted secret experiments in his room. Family members, suspicious of his activities, confronted him several times, but he allegedly claimed he was working on a valuable chemical for commercial use, the ATS said. Over time, police believe, he became radicalized through online extremist groups and developed links with ISIS sympathizers via encrypted apps and social media platforms.
Mohiuddin had been traveling frequently to major cities, including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, and had recently driven from Hyderabad to Kolkata before reaching Ahmedabad, where he was ultimately caught.
Local police alerted
Following his arrest, the Gujarat Police have contacted their counterparts in Hyderabad for coordination. Local police are now verifying his activities, social connections, and digital communication history to identify any terror links within the city. Gujarat ATS officials are expected to search his residence on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation.
Heightened security in Hyderabad
The incident has sent shockwaves across the capital. This development follows the recent terror conspiracy unearthed in Vizianagaram, which was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In that case, Sameer from Lalaguda was arrested for alleged links with terror operatives.
With the arrest of Dr. Mohiuddin, the police have been put on high alert once again, as intelligence agencies probe deeper into whether Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for radical sympathizers involved in terror plots spanning multiple states.
