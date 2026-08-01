ETV Bharat / bharat

Day After FIR Against Meta India Head, Hyderabad Cybercrime DCP Shunted Out

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday shifted Hyderabad Cybercrime DCP Aravind Babu from his post and asked him to report to the police headquarters, amid reports that it was due to cases being filed against entities, including Meta India, over BJP's complaints of objectionable portrayal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, senior police sources denied such reports.

The move comes after the Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked Meta India Head Arun Srinivas and registered an FIR against him in the wake of objectionable content against Prime Minister Modi going viral on Facebook and Instagram.

Based on a complaint filed by BJP workers, a case had been registered against the Meta India Head as well as the administrators of several social media accounts.

Asked about the reports that Cybercrime DCP Aravind Babu was relieved following cases registered against Meta India Head and social media platforms over the BJP's complaint, the sources denied the reports and referred to them as incorrect. His removal from the post was not because of the cases, they told PTI on Saturday.