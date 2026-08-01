Day After FIR Against Meta India Head, Hyderabad Cybercrime DCP Shunted Out
State government sources, on the other hand, denied that his transfer is related to the registration of cases against Meta India or others
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday shifted Hyderabad Cybercrime DCP Aravind Babu from his post and asked him to report to the police headquarters, amid reports that it was due to cases being filed against entities, including Meta India, over BJP's complaints of objectionable portrayal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, senior police sources denied such reports.
The move comes after the Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked Meta India Head Arun Srinivas and registered an FIR against him in the wake of objectionable content against Prime Minister Modi going viral on Facebook and Instagram.
Based on a complaint filed by BJP workers, a case had been registered against the Meta India Head as well as the administrators of several social media accounts.
Asked about the reports that Cybercrime DCP Aravind Babu was relieved following cases registered against Meta India Head and social media platforms over the BJP's complaint, the sources denied the reports and referred to them as incorrect. His removal from the post was not because of the cases, they told PTI on Saturday.
Some media reports claimed Babu was relieved of his responsibility and that senior government and police officials were upset with the cybercrime police booking cases on the complaints of BJP supporters when the Congress at the national and state levels supported student protests, especially regarding the NEET paper leak.
The Hyderabad Cybercrime police has registered two cases against some social media users and the Head of Meta in India, following a complaint by BJP activists over alleged objectionable content targeting PM Modi.
In one case, the FIR was registered against 'users of Instagram and Facebook' mentioned in the complaint and the Head of Meta in India. The complainant sought an investigation into certain Instagram accounts that allegedly published and circulated content derogatory towards the PM. The complaint stated the content appears to promote narratives prejudicial to the nation's sovereignty, integrity and public order.
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