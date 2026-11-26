ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Consumer Court Fines AI Express For Flyers' Inconvenience Due To Cancellation

Representational image. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I has fined Air India (AI) Express for cancelling direct flights and forcing flyers to endure long waits by routing them onto connecting flights.

The complaint was filed by Muneer T Khambati, a resident of Vikrampuri Colony in Secunderabad. He had planned a family vacation to Phuket and booked four tickets with the airline for Rs 1,16,477, opting for a non-stop flight to Phuket on June 6, with the return journey scheduled for June 13. He had also booked non-refundable hotel accommodation in Phuket.

However, a few days before the trip, the airline had sent an email on May 21 stating that the flight was being cancelled due to winter schedule changes and rerouted them via Bengaluru without consent. Khambati expressed his distress, noting that the change forced him to take an early morning departure, which meant he had to entrust the responsibility of getting his 88-year-old mother onto a flight via Mumbai to other relatives.