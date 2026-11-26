Hyderabad Consumer Court Fines AI Express For Flyers' Inconvenience Due To Cancellation
A family from Secunderabad went to Thailand for vacation and had to wait for 11 hours as the flight from Phuket to Bengaluru was delayed.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I has fined Air India (AI) Express for cancelling direct flights and forcing flyers to endure long waits by routing them onto connecting flights.
The complaint was filed by Muneer T Khambati, a resident of Vikrampuri Colony in Secunderabad. He had planned a family vacation to Phuket and booked four tickets with the airline for Rs 1,16,477, opting for a non-stop flight to Phuket on June 6, with the return journey scheduled for June 13. He had also booked non-refundable hotel accommodation in Phuket.
However, a few days before the trip, the airline had sent an email on May 21 stating that the flight was being cancelled due to winter schedule changes and rerouted them via Bengaluru without consent.
Khambati expressed his distress, noting that the change forced him to take an early morning departure, which meant he had to entrust the responsibility of getting his 88-year-old mother onto a flight via Mumbai to other relatives.
During their return journey, the flight from Phuket to Bengaluru was delayed, forcing the family to wait at the Bengaluru airport for nearly 11 hours — throughout the entire night. The airline failed to provide any arrangements for meals or accommodation.
Subsequently, the affected party approached the Commission in July and filed a complaint. Following an inquiry, a bench comprising the Commission's chairperson, B Uma Venkata Subbalakshmi, and member B Raji Reddy concluded that the airline's conduct clearly constituted a deficiency in service.
The Commission directed the airline and its CEO to pay compensation of Rs 60,000 to the four family members, along with Rs 10,000 toward the costs of the case.
Also Read