ETV Bharat / bharat

Australia Grants Permanent Residency To Cab Driver From Hyderabad Who Saved Lives During Bondi Beach Attack

Hyderabad: Australia has rewarded the cab driver who had displayed exceptional courage during the deadly Bondi Beach attack in Sydney on December 14, 2025, with permanent residency of the country, in recognition of his heroic actions. Rehmat Pasha, originally from Hyderabad, who risked his own life to rescue victims during the attack, has also been nominated for multiple bravery awards.

The Bondi Beach incident had earlier drawn attention because a father-son duo with roots in Hyderabad were linked to the attack. However, amid the tragedy, Rehmat Pasha emerged as a symbol of courage and humanity.

According to reports, tourists were enjoying their time at Bondi Beach when two armed attackers suddenly opened fire, triggering panic as people scrambled for safety. Rehmat Pasha, who was at the location, managed to escape the gunfire. Rather than fleeing, he rushed to help the injured, carrying victims who were lying in pools of blood to waiting ambulances. His timely intervention is credited with saving the lives of 18-20 people.