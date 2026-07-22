Australia Grants Permanent Residency To Cab Driver From Hyderabad Who Saved Lives During Bondi Beach Attack
Rather than flee, Rehmat Pasha rushed to help the injured, carrying victims who were lying in pools of blood to waiting ambulances.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia has rewarded the cab driver who had displayed exceptional courage during the deadly Bondi Beach attack in Sydney on December 14, 2025, with permanent residency of the country, in recognition of his heroic actions. Rehmat Pasha, originally from Hyderabad, who risked his own life to rescue victims during the attack, has also been nominated for multiple bravery awards.
The Bondi Beach incident had earlier drawn attention because a father-son duo with roots in Hyderabad were linked to the attack. However, amid the tragedy, Rehmat Pasha emerged as a symbol of courage and humanity.
According to reports, tourists were enjoying their time at Bondi Beach when two armed attackers suddenly opened fire, triggering panic as people scrambled for safety. Rehmat Pasha, who was at the location, managed to escape the gunfire. Rather than fleeing, he rushed to help the injured, carrying victims who were lying in pools of blood to waiting ambulances. His timely intervention is credited with saving the lives of 18-20 people.
In recognition of his bravery, Australian authorities have granted him permanent residency, allowing his wife and three children to relocate and settle with him in Australia. As a tribute to his courage, the cap Rehmat Pasha wore during the rescue operation has reportedly been chosen for display at a museum in Sydney.
Despite his heroic actions, the traumatic experience left a lasting impact on him. He underwent treatment to cope with the psychological effects of the incident and later revealed that he was unable to continue working as a cab driver because of the trauma.
Meanwhile, the father-son duo allegedly responsible for the attack, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, are reported to have roots in Hyderabad. Sajid is said to have migrated to Australia in 1998 and reportedly had no criminal record while living in Hyderabad.
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