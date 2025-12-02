ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat, Lands Safely

Hyderabad: A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a bomb threat email, police said here. The flight landed safely in Mumbai, they said.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here received the threat email claiming that "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight once it lands in Hyderabad".

The Airbus operating as flight 6E1234, carrying 228 passengers and six crew members, made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 6.30 a.m. Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.