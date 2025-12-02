Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.
By PTI
Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a bomb threat email, police said here. The flight landed safely in Mumbai, they said.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here received the threat email claiming that "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight once it lands in Hyderabad".
The Airbus operating as flight 6E1234, carrying 228 passengers and six crew members, made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 6.30 a.m. Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.
Security checking was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found, he said. The investigation into the concerned matter is underway. This latest threat comes amid a recent surge in hoax alerts targeting schools, flights, and public facilities across the country. On Monday, a private school in Mira Road, Thane district, received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the premises.
Police conducted an extensive search, only to determine the warning was false. On November 23, a Bahrain-Hyderabad flight was rerouted to Mumbai after Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities received a bomb threat. That alert also turned out to be a hoax. (With Agency Inputs)
Also Read: