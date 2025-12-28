Hyderabad's Biggest NYE Party At Ramoji Carnivibe 2026 | DJ Face-off, 15,000 Sq Ft Dance Floor And More
Published : December 28, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : December 28, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film city and premier theme park, is all set to host one of India's most spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, offering families and friends an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and festive revelry across six themed zones.
The celebration stands out for its scale and variety, featuring a 15,000 sq ft open-air dance floor, one of India's largest, where guests can dance under the stars. The night's main attraction is a high-energy "War of DJs" showdown featuring celebrity DJs Sonee, Nad, and Deepak, who will battle it out on the console leading up to the midnight countdown.
Six Zones of Entertainment
The venue transforms into a cinematic wonderland with six distinct experience zones. Guests will be welcomed by glow angels and entertained by street performers and costumed characters throughout radiant garden pathways. The entertainment lineup includes stand-up comedy, magic shows, international fire acts, and a Wild West stunt show at the Amphitheatre.
A carnival parade with decorated floats will glide through the venue, while a bustling night bazaar adds to the festive atmosphere. The celebration uniquely combines the park's iconic film backdrops with sophisticated lighting, creating a memorable experience at the world's largest film studio complex.
Family-Friendly Features
What makes this celebration particularly special for families is the dedicated KidsCare Siesta Zone, supervised spaces where children can safely rest and play while parents enjoy the festivities worry-free. The organisers have prioritised safety with professional security, medical support teams, and even driver services to ensure guests return home safely.
The unlimited gourmet food and beverage offerings throughout the night is another special attraction for the guests.
As midnight approaches, the celebration crescendos with a Miami-style ball drop and spectacular fireworks display, followed by a colour symphony that will illuminate the night sky.
Packages for Every Budget
Three packages cater to different preferences. The Silver package starts at Rs 5,999 per couple, Gold at Rs 9,999 and Platinum at Rs 12,999. Accompanying adults and children have separate pricing, with all packages valid from 8 PM to 12:30 AM on December 31.
For those seeking a memorable start to 2026, this combination of world-class entertainment, cinematic ambience, safety measures, and family-friendly amenities at Ramoji Film City can be one of the best choices.
Interested participants can book packages for Hyderabad’s biggest 31st NYE Party at Ramoji Carnivibe 2026 through www.ramojifilmcity.com or by calling 7659876598.
