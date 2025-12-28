ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad's Biggest NYE Party At Ramoji Carnivibe 2026 | DJ Face-off, 15,000 Sq Ft Dance Floor And More

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film city and premier theme park, is all set to host one of India's most spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, offering families and friends an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and festive revelry across six themed zones.

The celebration stands out for its scale and variety, featuring a 15,000 sq ft open-air dance floor, one of India's largest, where guests can dance under the stars. The night's main attraction is a high-energy "War of DJs" showdown featuring celebrity DJs Sonee, Nad, and Deepak, who will battle it out on the console leading up to the midnight countdown.

Six Zones of Entertainment

Garden at Ramoji Film City (www.ramojifilmcity.com)

The venue transforms into a cinematic wonderland with six distinct experience zones. Guests will be welcomed by glow angels and entertained by street performers and costumed characters throughout radiant garden pathways. The entertainment lineup includes stand-up comedy, magic shows, international fire acts, and a Wild West stunt show at the Amphitheatre.

A carnival parade with decorated floats will glide through the venue, while a bustling night bazaar adds to the festive atmosphere. The celebration uniquely combines the park's iconic film backdrops with sophisticated lighting, creating a memorable experience at the world's largest film studio complex.

Family-Friendly Features