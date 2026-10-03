ETV Bharat / bharat

Husband Of TCS Harassment-Conversion Case Accused Files Divorce Plea

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case has filed two charge sheets so far.

TCS CONVERSION CASE NIDA KHAN DIVORCE
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nashik: A family court here has issued a summons to Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), following a divorce petition filed by her husband.

According to sources, the summons was issued on August 22 following a divorce petition filed by Nida's husband seeking dissolution of their marriage. The court ordered Khan, or her lawyer, to appear before it on October 16.

Nida Khan, arrested in the TCS case, was subsequently granted bail. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TCS sexual harassment and conversion case has filed two charge sheets so far.

TAGGED:

NIDA KHAN
TCS NASHIK
NIDA KHAN HUSBAND DIVORCE PETITION
NIDA KHAN HUSBAND
TCS CONVERSION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.