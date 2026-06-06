ETV Bharat / bharat

Husband Cannot Evade Duty Towards Child Citing Unemployment: Delhi Court

New Delhi: A husband cannot evade his legal responsibility towards his wife and minor child merely by claiming unemployment, a Delhi court has said while directing a man to pay Rs 6,000 monthly maintenance to his son in a domestic violence case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing an appeal filed by a woman challenging a trial court order that had denied her monetary relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act and allowed her plea.

In an order dated June 2, the court said, "It is for the respondent/husband to manage his expenses and merely giving the excuse that he is jobless or that he has other responsibilities... does not absolve him from maintaining his legally wedded wife and the minor son."

The court held that the husband, described as an able-bodied person, was capable of paying maintenance and directed him to pay Rs 6,000 per month towards the upkeep of the child till he attains maturity.

The woman had alleged that after her marriage in February 2013, she was subjected to dowry harassment, physical assault and mental cruelty by her husband and his family members. She claimed she was thrown out of her matrimonial home during pregnancy and had been living separately with her son since 2015.

According to court records, the couple briefly reunited following a settlement before a family court in 2015 and stayed in a rented accommodation for a few months before separating again.