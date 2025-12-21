ETV Bharat / bharat

Husband Asking Wife Account For Household Expenses Not Cruelty: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it is not cruelty for a husband to ask his wife account on household expenses.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagaratna and R. Mahadevan quashed the FIR lodged by a Hyderabad-based woman at the Saroornagar Women's Police Station in 2022 against her husband, who works as a software engineer in the US, and his family members.

The husband and wife, both software engineers, married in 2016 and lived together in the US until 2019 when their son was born. Following a discord between the two, the woman took her son and returned to her hometown in Hyderabad. The husband sent her a notice in 2022 to return to the US, seeking restoration of conjugal rights. However, following the notice, the wife filed a complaint against him and his family members at the Saroornagar police station under the domestic violence and dowry harassment laws.

In her complaint, the woman said that after she returned to India, her husband had not been helping her and her child financially. She said that whenever she earned money for family needs, he asked for an account for every penny. “He only sends lakhs of rupees to his parents in India,” the woman stated in the complaint.

Following an FIR against the man, the police issued lookout notices against him and filed a chargesheet against him and his family members. The man first moved the High Court and later approached the Supreme Court against to challenge the case. The apex court quashed the FIR lodged under Section 498A.