Husband Asking Wife Account For Household Expenses Not Cruelty: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagaratna and R. Mahadevan made the observation while quashing the FIR against the US-based man lodged by his wife.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it is not cruelty for a husband to ask his wife account on household expenses.
A bench of Justices B.V. Nagaratna and R. Mahadevan quashed the FIR lodged by a Hyderabad-based woman at the Saroornagar Women's Police Station in 2022 against her husband, who works as a software engineer in the US, and his family members.
The husband and wife, both software engineers, married in 2016 and lived together in the US until 2019 when their son was born. Following a discord between the two, the woman took her son and returned to her hometown in Hyderabad. The husband sent her a notice in 2022 to return to the US, seeking restoration of conjugal rights. However, following the notice, the wife filed a complaint against him and his family members at the Saroornagar police station under the domestic violence and dowry harassment laws.
In her complaint, the woman said that after she returned to India, her husband had not been helping her and her child financially. She said that whenever she earned money for family needs, he asked for an account for every penny. “He only sends lakhs of rupees to his parents in India,” the woman stated in the complaint.
Following an FIR against the man, the police issued lookout notices against him and filed a chargesheet against him and his family members. The man first moved the High Court and later approached the Supreme Court against to challenge the case. The apex court quashed the FIR lodged under Section 498A.
Exercise Caution In 'Domestic Violence' Complaints
The Supreme Court said that cruelty under Section 498A of the IPC only includes abetting a woman to commit suicide, causing serious harm to her life or health (physical or mental), or harassing a woman personally or her relatives for money or property.
According to Section 3 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, giving and receiving dowry is an offence. Those who are responsible for it can be punished with imprisonment for a minimum of 5 years and a fine of Rs 15,000 or the value of the dowry. Section 4 of the same Act allows for imprisonment for a period of six months to two years and a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 for those who directly or indirectly demand dowry.
The apex court bench asked courts to be extremely cautious while investigating complaints related to domestic violence and dowry harassment.
“In this case, the allegations made by the woman against her husband seem like everyday squabbles. They cannot be considered as cruelty under any circumstances. It is not permissible to misunderstand the husband who is living in America sending money to his family members. The husband's indifference does not come under the definition of cruelty. The wife alleges that her husband did not take care of her properly when she was pregnant and harassed her to lose weight after delivery. Even if it is true, it does not come under cruelty unless it reflects the character of the person. The allegations made by the wife in the FIR are baseless,” the bench said.
