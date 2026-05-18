Uttar Pradesh: Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested In Woman’s Dowry-Related Death In Greater Noida
Twenty-four-year-old Deepika Nagar has died under suspicious circumstances barely fourteen months after marriage.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Police have arrested the husband and father-in-law of a young woman in a dowry-related death in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Twenty-four-year-old Deepika Nagar died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday night barely fourteen months after her wedding. The police have arrested her husband, Ritik, and father-in-law, Manoj Pradhan, after a case of dowry death was registered on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father.
The incident took place in Jalpura village, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech-3 police station. The woman’s family has alleged that she was brutally murdered, while the police are currently investigating the matter as a case of suicide.
According to the woman’s mother, Deepika had narrated her ordeal to her several times on phone that she was forced to get dowry and had endured the harassment of her in-laws. She further alleged that after the woman was “murdered”, her in-laws abandoned her at a hospital in a blood-soaked condition and fled from the scene.
Deepika’s parents said that after reaching the hospital they found that her body bore multiple injury marks and described the incident as a “premeditated murder.”
DCP Central Noida Shailendra Singh said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the case was that of suicide and the victim had jumped off a roof in desperation due to dowry-related harassment.
The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination and they are looking to access the woman’s call detail records and the autopsy report as part of the investigation.
Father of the woman, Sanjay Nagar, a resident of Kudi Khera village, had celebrated his daughter’s wedding to Hrithik with grandeur and the family even spent large sums of money on her marriage. Deepika's mother stated that nearly Rs 1 crore was spent on the wedding and despite that her in-laws continuously pressurised the young woman for a Fortuner car and Rs 50 lakh in cash from her parental home.
The family has further alleged that she was subjected to constant mental and physical harassment.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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