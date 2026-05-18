ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Husband, Father-In-Law Arrested In Woman’s Dowry-Related Death In Greater Noida

New Delhi: Police have arrested the husband and father-in-law of a young woman in a dowry-related death in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty-four-year-old Deepika Nagar died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday night barely fourteen months after her wedding. The police have arrested her husband, Ritik, and father-in-law, Manoj Pradhan, after a case of dowry death was registered on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father.

Greater Noida dowry death (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place in Jalpura village, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech-3 police station. The woman’s family has alleged that she was brutally murdered, while the police are currently investigating the matter as a case of suicide.

According to the woman’s mother, Deepika had narrated her ordeal to her several times on phone that she was forced to get dowry and had endured the harassment of her in-laws. She further alleged that after the woman was “murdered”, her in-laws abandoned her at a hospital in a blood-soaked condition and fled from the scene.