ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hurt By Police Brutality On Youth, Won't End Fast', Says Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he will continue his hunger strike stating he won't budge till the "youth leaders are not allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at Sansad Bhawan".

Wangchuk, who has been on the hunger strike for the last over three weeks, in a handwritten note, which he posted on X, said, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the Hospital".

He said, "Hopefully Govt will fix accountability of Edu minister before that. I am touched & moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation and I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow".

Wangchuk signed the place of the note as Safdarjung Hospital. Earlier in the day, Wangchuk posted another note addressed to Director of Safdarjung Hospital in which he stated he was feeling well. Wangchuk sought permission from the hospital director to leave even if permanently so that he could join the march to the Parliament.