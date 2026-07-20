'Hurt By Police Brutality On Youth, Won't End Fast', Says Sonam Wangchuk
The activist said he will continue his fast till youth leaders are not allowed to meet Parliamentarians at Sansad Bhawan.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he will continue his hunger strike stating he won't budge till the "youth leaders are not allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at Sansad Bhawan".
Wangchuk, who has been on the hunger strike for the last over three weeks, in a handwritten note, which he posted on X, said, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the Hospital".
He said, "Hopefully Govt will fix accountability of Edu minister before that. I am touched & moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation and I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow".
Day #23— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
I'll continue my fast........... pic.twitter.com/rfohA8iMkx
Wangchuk signed the place of the note as Safdarjung Hospital. Earlier in the day, Wangchuk posted another note addressed to Director of Safdarjung Hospital in which he stated he was feeling well. Wangchuk sought permission from the hospital director to leave even if permanently so that he could join the march to the Parliament.
On Sunday, Wangchuk's wife Dr Gitanjali Angmo had said he will end his fast on Monday if political leaders meet him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament, which began on the day.
Angmo had said Wangchuk would end his fast, provided there is commitment from political parties to take up the issue in Parliament.
Sonam Wangchuk is trying hard to see you all! Just submitted a letter to the hospital as his health is good and they claim he is not in detention. So why the restrictions? pic.twitter.com/XqeurZUtoP— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
Meanwhile, amid mounting concerns over Wangchuk's health, the Delhi High Court sought his complete medical records while hearing an appeal filed by Angmo, challenging a single judge's refusal to allow his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital and transfer to a private hospital.
The appeal came a day after Justice Mini Pushkarna declined to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, observing that the authorities' decision to shift the activist from Jantar Mantar to the government hospital could not be termed arbitrary.
The single judge also refused to permit his transfer to Medanta Hospital, holding that his treatment should be left to the medical team attending to him.
Also Read
Delhi HC Seeks Sonam Wangchuk's Complete Medical Records, Hearing Tomorrow