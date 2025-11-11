ETV Bharat / bharat

Hunt Down Every Culprit Involved In Monday’s Blast In Delhi: Shah Tells Security Agencies

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the security agencies to hunt down every culprit involved in Monday’s blast in Delhi that killed 12 people so far.

Chairing a meeting with the senior officials, Shah also said that everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of Indian agencies.

“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” said Shah after the meeting.

The statement given by Shah assumes much more significance following the fact that the government has earlier announced that any act of terror will be treated as an act of war against India.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government had said that any act of terror in the country will be treated as an act of war against India and the perpetrator will face harsh punishment.,