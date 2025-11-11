Hunt Down Every Culprit Involved In Monday’s Blast In Delhi: Shah Tells Security Agencies
The central government has earlier said that any act of terror will be treated as an act of war against India.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the security agencies to hunt down every culprit involved in Monday’s blast in Delhi that killed 12 people so far.
Chairing a meeting with the senior officials, Shah also said that everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of Indian agencies.
“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” said Shah after the meeting.
The statement given by Shah assumes much more significance following the fact that the government has earlier announced that any act of terror will be treated as an act of war against India.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government had said that any act of terror in the country will be treated as an act of war against India and the perpetrator will face harsh punishment.,
Tuesday’s meeting was attended by home secretary Govind Mohan, IB director Tapan Deka, Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha, NIA DG Sadanand Date. Jammu & Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.
As many as 12 people died following a blast in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening. The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at 6.52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station.
A high alert has been sounded across Delhi with Delhi Police invoking UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) sections after forensic evidence and intelligence inputs pointed to possible terror links.
While visiting the blast site on Monday evening, Shah said, “We are investigating the matter from every angle, and until the evidence collected from the scene is fully analysed, we are not ruling out any possibility.”
In view of the blast in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be followed by a cabinet meeting. The meeting will be held as soon as the Prime Minister gets back from Bhutan, sources said.
