Hundreds Detained In Kashmir As Police Launch Crackdown After Cop Killed By Terrorists
Jammu Kashmir Police detained hundreds of overground workers in a massive crackdown following a terrorist attack that killed a policeman in Anantnag district.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a massive crackdown in the Valley on Wednesday, detaining hundreds of overground workers (OGWs) hours after a policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district.
Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, Head Constable, was shot dead at close range by a terrorist in Anantnag market on Wednesday afternoon. A video showed that an unidentified terrorist from behind shot the cop patrolling at the commercial hub in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk.
A senior police official confirmed that they have detained OGWs in a major sweep following the terror incident. They have been put to sustained questioning to trace any links to the attack, the official added.
The raids were conducted across districts, including the capital, Srinagar, where 700 OGWs were picked up, a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.
Based on credible intelligence, police said that search operations were undertaken to identify and neutralise networks that provide logistical, financial, communication, transportation, shelter and other forms of support to terrorist organisations.
Searches have been conducted at several locations across the districts to gather evidence, identify suspects, and prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities.
“This ongoing exercise also serves as a preventive measure to maintain public order, enhance security, and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the prevailing situation,” the official added.
An official stated that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and following a meticulous assessment of security concerns.
Simultaneous raids were conducted in other districts, including Budgam, where 200 OGWs were detained, followed by Ganderbal (100) and Baramulla 178 by police teams. The objective of the crackdown, according to police, is aimed at dismantling any support networks that could aid anti-national and terrorist elements.
Similar raids were conducted in other parts, including the four districts of South Kashmir, where the incident occurred.
Following the attack, security was strengthened, and checkpoints were strengthened for frisking and checking vehicles. Reinforcements were rushed to vulnerable locations, and surveillance was enhanced to ensure the safety and security of the public, police added.
The Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat, alongside senior officials, reached Anantnag to assess the situation. He laid a wreath at the coffin to pay tribute to the slain cop.
This is the first selected attack since 2023, when a police officer, Masroor Ahmad, was fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar’s Eidgah. Hussain, the slain head constable in the IRP 3rd battalion hailing from Beerwah in Budgam, was on Amarnath Yatra duty when he was shot in the market.
The 40-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine, however, has remained suspended due to inclement weather since July 19.
Amid the rains, a large number of people reached his residence at Lalpora Beerwah to offer condolences to the bereaved family. His family members were wailing, beating their chests and screaming as his coffin, wrapped in the tricolour, arrived at Anantnag district police lines.
His neighbours said that the slain Hussain joined the police to sustain his family just after completing school. The 45-year-old, survived by his mother, wife and three children, was appointed in place of his cop father, who died after coming under a landslide on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in 1995.
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