ETV Bharat / bharat

Hundreds Detained In Kashmir As Police Launch Crackdown After Cop Killed By Terrorists

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a massive crackdown in the Valley on Wednesday, detaining hundreds of overground workers (OGWs) hours after a policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district.

Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, Head Constable, was shot dead at close range by a terrorist in Anantnag market on Wednesday afternoon. A video showed that an unidentified terrorist from behind shot the cop patrolling at the commercial hub in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk.

A senior police official confirmed that they have detained OGWs in a major sweep following the terror incident. They have been put to sustained questioning to trace any links to the attack, the official added.

The raids were conducted across districts, including the capital, Srinagar, where 700 OGWs were picked up, a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.

Based on credible intelligence, police said that search operations were undertaken to identify and neutralise networks that provide logistical, financial, communication, transportation, shelter and other forms of support to terrorist organisations.

Searches have been conducted at several locations across the districts to gather evidence, identify suspects, and prevent any attempts by terrorist elements and their facilitators to carry out unlawful activities.

“This ongoing exercise also serves as a preventive measure to maintain public order, enhance security, and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the prevailing situation,” the official added.

An official stated that the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs and following a meticulous assessment of security concerns.