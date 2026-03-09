ETV Bharat / bharat

Hundreds Affected By Water Contamination In Three States: Govt

New Delhi: Incidents of drinking water contamination have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, with hundreds of people falling ill, the Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said in Uttar Pradesh, complaints of contaminated water were received from Sector Delta-1 and Sector Alpha-2 in Greater Noida, where leakages in water connections were detected and rectified.

In Haryana's Gurugram, an incident was reported in a private colony in Sector 70-70A in December last year, he said, adding that an enquiry later found the water storage tanks of individual house owners were unclean. The tanks were cleaned and the issue was resolved.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government, incidents of vomiting and diarrhoea were reported on December 28 last year in the Bhagirathpura area in Indore, Sahu said.