ETV Bharat / bharat

Humidity Rises Across Northwest India Ahead Of Monsoon Withdrawal

New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon set to begin around September 19, humidity has once again increased across parts of northwest India. Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have started experiencing warm and humid conditions, adding to discomfort despite temperatures remaining relatively moderate.

The combination of high moisture levels, warm nights and weak winds is making the air feel heavy and oppressive, particularly in urban areas. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of rain in parts of the region, humid-like condition could persist.

According to Skymet expert Mahesh Palawat, during the withdrawal process, the monsoon trough which typically interacts with western disturbances to produce significant rainfall in Northwest India no longer exists. So without this interaction, western disturbances alone are generally not strong enough to cause heavy rain in those regions, leading to an overall reduction in rainfall.

Expert Hishmi Hussain added that moisture coming with the monsoon, recent rainfall, weak winds, warm nights and dense concrete landscape are all working together, resulting the air going heavy, sticky and uncomfortable.

"The monsoon will gradually withdraw, so humidity should eventually decline. But the change will not happen overnight. Weather systems can continue bringing moisture and rain even as the monsoon begins to retreat. Today’s conditions are mainly driven by normal weather and monsoon dynamics but a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, while urbanisation can make heat and humidity feel worse," Hussain said.

He further added that when humidity is high and winds are weak, moisture and pollutants can remain trapped closer to the ground. So Delhi’s September discomfort is really a combination of moisture, rain , heat , weak winds, urbanised and pollution, he said.