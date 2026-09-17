Humidity Rises Across Northwest India Ahead Of Monsoon Withdrawal
Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are experiencing humid conditions while IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon set to begin around September 19, humidity has once again increased across parts of northwest India. Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have started experiencing warm and humid conditions, adding to discomfort despite temperatures remaining relatively moderate.
The combination of high moisture levels, warm nights and weak winds is making the air feel heavy and oppressive, particularly in urban areas. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of rain in parts of the region, humid-like condition could persist.
According to Skymet expert Mahesh Palawat, during the withdrawal process, the monsoon trough which typically interacts with western disturbances to produce significant rainfall in Northwest India no longer exists. So without this interaction, western disturbances alone are generally not strong enough to cause heavy rain in those regions, leading to an overall reduction in rainfall.
Expert Hishmi Hussain added that moisture coming with the monsoon, recent rainfall, weak winds, warm nights and dense concrete landscape are all working together, resulting the air going heavy, sticky and uncomfortable.
"The monsoon will gradually withdraw, so humidity should eventually decline. But the change will not happen overnight. Weather systems can continue bringing moisture and rain even as the monsoon begins to retreat. Today’s conditions are mainly driven by normal weather and monsoon dynamics but a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, while urbanisation can make heat and humidity feel worse," Hussain said.
He further added that when humidity is high and winds are weak, moisture and pollutants can remain trapped closer to the ground. So Delhi’s September discomfort is really a combination of moisture, rain , heat , weak winds, urbanised and pollution, he said.
Weather Update
Delhi’s temperature hovered around 28°C, with the maximum expected to reach 32°C while the air quality remained in the poor to unhealthy range with AQI levels varying from around 99 to 234 on Thursday. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 234, while it was around 99 at Sri Aurobindo Marg.
According to Skymet a new system will develop around September 24 and it could bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Odisha and West Bengal, depending on its track and intensity. Along with it, the cyclonic circulation over Pakistan is influencing the monsoon trough, pushing rainfall towards Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and eastern India. This means Punjab, Haryana and Delhi can expect active showers for the next two days.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Kerala, Konkan, Goa, south interior Karnataka, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The areas expecting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Uttarakhand. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.
IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely in the hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Thursday while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive rainfall till September22.
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