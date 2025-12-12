ETV Bharat / bharat

Humayun Kabir's Babri Masjid Pitch Has Thrown A Curveball At All Established Parties Before The 2026 Assembly Polls In Bengal

Jalangi: The political landscape of Bengal has changed since suspended All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Humayun Kabir announced his intention to build a "Babri" Masjid in Murshidabad. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, this issue has given a different direction to politics in the state. ETV Bharat visited Murshidabad to investigate the situation firsthand.

No New Dawn In The Nawabi District

Sap drips steadily into earthen pots tied to date palm trees that line the embankments around fields of cabbage, beans, and yellow mustard. Ignoring the dense fog of dawn, Shakirul Mandal, a slender, swarthy man, climbs one tree after another, emptying pots of cold sap into a bucket. Nearby, his wife, Sabina Bibi, carries bundles of dry banana leaves to the hearth. It takes them half-an-hour to wrap up the sap collection, and start boiling it on shallow metal trays.

Three-year-old Fatima Khatun, who is sitting huddled by the fire on this chilly winter morning, hands out dishes of dry puffed rice mixed with savoury chanachur and fiery mustard oil, to her grandfather, grandmother, father, and younger brother. There are also large jalebis bought from the market the previous night. Like everyone else, Fatima is happily munching on the jhal muri while sitting on her grandmom's lap. Occasionally, she feeds her grandfather jalebi and muri.

This is a scene from Baromasia village in the Sagarpada police station area of Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

Baromasia's Year-Long Struggles

With a population of around 5,000 — mostly Muslim — covering four polling booths, Baromasia is about 2 km from the important Narsinghpur intersection. Here, literacy rates are not very high. On both banks of the Jalangi River — a branch that emerges from the Ganga as it flows into Bangladesh, before the stream flows back into the Bhagirathi-Hooghly channel of the Ganga further downstream — locals earn their livelihood through farming, daily wage labour, and as migrant workers.

They are oblivious to any responsibility of any government — the state or Centre — but have heard of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the "Babri" Masjid in Beldanga on December 6, as well as of the Gita recitation ceremony at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on December 7. That's because Shakirul has an Android cellphone, the monthly recharge cost of which — over Rs 300 — he can barely afford, even after working all day.

Shakirul says, "From four in the morning till noon in winter, we collect sap and boil it to make khejur gur (date palm jaggery)." He earns Rs 200 by selling 1 kg of the seasonal ambrosia. The price drops to Rs 70 per kg for a lower quality product with added cane sugar. For the rest of the year, he survives by selling coconuts or working as a daily wager.

When asked for how long he can survive this way, he says, "There is no other way. The government doesn't look after us. The situation is the same everywhere. Roads are bad. There are no jobs. The 100-day work scheme [MGNREGA] has stopped. Cost of education is so high. I married off my daughter when she was 14, but she's not doing well there either."

Religion As Painkiller

Despite multiple Central and state schemes to prevent child marriage, Murshidabad district records the highest numbers in the state. This is due to the rising cost of school education, lack of sufficient teachers in government schools, uncertainty about whether education will fetch jobs, and general financial collapse. The "burden of marrying-off daughters" is a significant concern here.

Sometimes, just to arrange a marriage for a sister or daughter, people like Gautam Mandal from Raninagar have to migrate to other states, increasing uncertainty in their lives. For, like Gautam, many others here have had to escape from states like Odisha, Karnataka, and Haryana, after being criminalised for speaking Bengali.

Back home, with the 100-day work scheme having stopped, options are few. Daily wage work pays between Rs 150-250 for some. The rest rely on rationed rice, lentils, salt, and oil.

Yet, neither Gautam nor Shakirul questions the administration or elected representatives. Instead, the powers that be have successfully kept people like them preoccupied with temples and mosques. Just a few months ago, the districts of Murshidabad and Malda witnessed bouts of violence that claimed the lives of many youth, forcing others to leave their homes.

What About Malda?