Humayun Kabir's Babri Masjid Pitch Has Thrown A Curveball At All Established Parties Before The 2026 Assembly Polls In Bengal
Ordinary residents of Muslim-majority Murshidabad seem oblivious to burning developmental questions as religious fervour grips the poor, backward district and political parties scent blood.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Jalangi: The political landscape of Bengal has changed since suspended All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Humayun Kabir announced his intention to build a "Babri" Masjid in Murshidabad. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, this issue has given a different direction to politics in the state. ETV Bharat visited Murshidabad to investigate the situation firsthand.
No New Dawn In The Nawabi District
Sap drips steadily into earthen pots tied to date palm trees that line the embankments around fields of cabbage, beans, and yellow mustard. Ignoring the dense fog of dawn, Shakirul Mandal, a slender, swarthy man, climbs one tree after another, emptying pots of cold sap into a bucket. Nearby, his wife, Sabina Bibi, carries bundles of dry banana leaves to the hearth. It takes them half-an-hour to wrap up the sap collection, and start boiling it on shallow metal trays.
Three-year-old Fatima Khatun, who is sitting huddled by the fire on this chilly winter morning, hands out dishes of dry puffed rice mixed with savoury chanachur and fiery mustard oil, to her grandfather, grandmother, father, and younger brother. There are also large jalebis bought from the market the previous night. Like everyone else, Fatima is happily munching on the jhal muri while sitting on her grandmom's lap. Occasionally, she feeds her grandfather jalebi and muri.
This is a scene from Baromasia village in the Sagarpada police station area of Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.
Baromasia's Year-Long Struggles
With a population of around 5,000 — mostly Muslim — covering four polling booths, Baromasia is about 2 km from the important Narsinghpur intersection. Here, literacy rates are not very high. On both banks of the Jalangi River — a branch that emerges from the Ganga as it flows into Bangladesh, before the stream flows back into the Bhagirathi-Hooghly channel of the Ganga further downstream — locals earn their livelihood through farming, daily wage labour, and as migrant workers.
They are oblivious to any responsibility of any government — the state or Centre — but have heard of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the "Babri" Masjid in Beldanga on December 6, as well as of the Gita recitation ceremony at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on December 7. That's because Shakirul has an Android cellphone, the monthly recharge cost of which — over Rs 300 — he can barely afford, even after working all day.
Shakirul says, "From four in the morning till noon in winter, we collect sap and boil it to make khejur gur (date palm jaggery)." He earns Rs 200 by selling 1 kg of the seasonal ambrosia. The price drops to Rs 70 per kg for a lower quality product with added cane sugar. For the rest of the year, he survives by selling coconuts or working as a daily wager.
When asked for how long he can survive this way, he says, "There is no other way. The government doesn't look after us. The situation is the same everywhere. Roads are bad. There are no jobs. The 100-day work scheme [MGNREGA] has stopped. Cost of education is so high. I married off my daughter when she was 14, but she's not doing well there either."
Religion As Painkiller
Despite multiple Central and state schemes to prevent child marriage, Murshidabad district records the highest numbers in the state. This is due to the rising cost of school education, lack of sufficient teachers in government schools, uncertainty about whether education will fetch jobs, and general financial collapse. The "burden of marrying-off daughters" is a significant concern here.
Sometimes, just to arrange a marriage for a sister or daughter, people like Gautam Mandal from Raninagar have to migrate to other states, increasing uncertainty in their lives. For, like Gautam, many others here have had to escape from states like Odisha, Karnataka, and Haryana, after being criminalised for speaking Bengali.
Back home, with the 100-day work scheme having stopped, options are few. Daily wage work pays between Rs 150-250 for some. The rest rely on rationed rice, lentils, salt, and oil.
Yet, neither Gautam nor Shakirul questions the administration or elected representatives. Instead, the powers that be have successfully kept people like them preoccupied with temples and mosques. Just a few months ago, the districts of Murshidabad and Malda witnessed bouts of violence that claimed the lives of many youth, forcing others to leave their homes.
What About Malda?
For many experts, the outcome of the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls will depend on Murshidabad, located at the state's geographical centre. Before Kabir laid the foundation stone of the "Babri" Masjid in Beldanga, trucks and tractors loaded with bricks and cement arrived from places like Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, Bhangar in South 24 Parganas, Bhatar in Burdwan, and Palashi and Kaliganj in Nadia. Millions of rupees are pouring into Kabir's account. Donation boxes are overflowing; cash counting machines are breaking down.
Few locals seem to remember that Humayun was a BJP candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he had threatened to eliminate 30 per cent of the district's Hindus by throwing them into the Bhagirathi River.
Already, a Ram Temple has been planned in Baharampur, as a counter to Kabir's masjid, while a recitation of the Quran in the Nawab's city is being arranged to parry last Sunday's Gita recitation at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.
But why is there no full-fledged university in Murshidabad? Why did the state government excluded over 12 minority surnames, including Shershabadia, from the state's revised OBC list? Why is the administration not paying attention to village after village being washed away by the river? Why are bidi workers not receiving fair wages? There are no answers to these questions.
Furrowed Brows Of Trinamool Workers
Most locals say, "Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is building one temple after another. What's wrong with building a mosque? Why was Humayun expelled from the AITC? Because he was building a mosque? If building a mosque is a crime, we'll vote for Humayun and oust Didi."
Murshidabad's townsfolk don't have any particular interest in Humayun Kabir. One of them asks, "Babur had no connection with Murshidabad. So, couldn't the mosque have been built in the name of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah? This Humayun Kabir was once in the BJP. Now he wants to build a mosque by preying on emotions of minorities. With mandirs and masjids at every corner, there won't be any need for schools or colleges. People won't be able to earn a living, or get healthcare services. Also, what guarantee is there that Kabir won't return to the AITC or the BJP after the polls?"
Although local AITC workers echo this sentiment, many in private express worry about Kabir's suspension from the party. They claim that several areas, including Bharatpur, Beldanga, Raninagar, and Rejinagar, are controlled by the suspended leader. As a result, the AITC could potentially lose several Assembly constituencies in the area.
They also admit that if Kabir forms an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, the AITC will find it extremely difficult to retain the Muslim vote bank. This, while another minority-focused party, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which was established in 2009, is trying to build its organisation across Murshidabad and Malda, threatening to further erode AITC's exclusive dominance of the minority vote bank.
The Opposition Ledger Books
Amid the turmoil, the BJP is hopeful of further consolidating the Hindu vote bank, believing that the images of emotional Muslims carrying bricks from across the state to build the Babri Masjid in Beldanga will work in its favour.
The Congress and the Left are not free from worries either. The CPI(M) is conducting a 'Save Bengal March' to raise questions around lack of development. The Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has his 'Mission Swaraj'. But how successful can these initiatives be, in the face of the mandir-masjid wall-of-sound drowning Murshidabad district, from Jalangi and Raninagar to Beldanga, Baharampur and Bharatpur.
Chowdhury was heard saying, "If done with a positive mindset, building temples and mosques or reciting the Gita can maintain harmony in society. Not only should the Gita or the Quran be recited, but people should also be made to understand their true meaning. Influenced by religious sentiments ordinary people are emotionally donating for the mosque."
He also said, "There's a strange similarity between Didi and Modi. While the BJP is pursuing a politics of communal division nationwide, the Trinamool is learning from that and practicing it in Bengal. Didi is building temples, and her MLAs are following in her footsteps."
The CPI(M)'s Mohammed Salim says, "The cat is out of the bag. Trinamool didn't actually suspend Humayun earlier. Now that he has said he will build a mosque, which is his personal matter, they have expelled him. Jyoti Basu once said the BJP is a barbaric party, [at a time when] Mamata said they were friends. We say building temples and mosques suits those who practice religion. The government's job is to build roads and schools. Black marketing has increased due to communal politics. People are not getting their wages. There's politics in the name of language and clothing. We are against this division. In this very Murshidabad district, both Adhir and Salim were defeated. But we haven't disappeared. To those who think the red flag has weakened, I say keep fighting."
All in all, ahead of the 2026 elections, the "Babri" Masjid issue has shaken up the state's political landscape. Whether communal polarisation will overshadow other burning issues, or whether Central neglect and the tribulations of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls will make a comeback as hot topics, will decide which direction Bengal politics will take.
