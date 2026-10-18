Interview | Human Trials To Start Soon For Dengue And 'Monkey Fever' Vaccines: ICMR Director General
Dr Bahl said that India has become the first country in the world to develop vaccines for both dengue and 'monkey fever', reports Mukesh Pandey.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 18, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Human trials will start soon for dengue and 'monkey fever' vaccines in the country, said Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Bahl claimed that India has become the first country in the world to develop vaccines for both dengue and 'monkey fever' (Kyasanur Forest Disease).
In collaboration with a pharmaceutical company, the ICMR has developed a dengue vaccine, which is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials. Similarly, to address 'monkey fever', an illness that has spread across five states near Karnataka and resulted in several fatalities, a new vaccine has been developed in partnership with Indian Immunologicals Limited; it is now ready for human trials. “We are progressively working on the development of various other medical treatments,” he said.
Dr Bahl noted that efforts to promote medical research, address national health priorities, and foster research-based innovation are ongoing. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, with the ICMR working to position India as a global supplier of healthcare resources — ranging from medical equipment to vaccines and medicines.
"The ICMR is doing significant work in the fields of research and innovation. Through institutions like the National Institute of Virology and the National Institute of Nutrition — and by funding numerous projects annually across the country’s medical colleges, health institutes, AIIMS, and state medical colleges — the ICMR is playing a pivotal role," said the ICMR Director General, who attended the annual 'Research Day' organised by AIIMS Gorakhpur as the chief guest on Saturday.
He mentioned that the Ministry of Health has increased its grant allocation to boost research in the medical sector. With a grant of approximately Rs 5,000 crore, the ICMR is advancing new discoveries and research initiatives.
The ICMR’s objective is to establish India as a global hub for the health and medical sector. “This will enable us to develop new technologies, vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic devices within our own country — innovations that can benefit not only India but the rest of the world as well,” said Dr Bahl. “The ICMR is currently developing its own clinical care protocols, and we are actively working on a wide range of other innovations.”
The ICMR Director General believes India must solve its own health challenges. “To this end, we are working to bolster research efforts nationwide. We are fostering an environment in India similar to the one created by institutions in the United States,” he said, adding that Indian scientists will take advantage of these opportunities.
Speaking about AIIMS Gorakhpur, he noted that significant steps are being taken to foster a robust research culture, encourage scientific endeavours, and translate academic research into tangible healthcare benefits. He highlighted that MBBS students here have achieved a milestone in the field of research, which promises to provide a major boost to innovation-driven healthcare development in the future. “The ICMR has provided grants to AIIMS Gorakhpur to advance various types of research; similar grants have also been extended to several other prestigious medical institutions across the country, including SGPGI and various medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. "It is a significant achievement for MBBS students here to receive a research fellowship."
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