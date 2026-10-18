ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | Human Trials To Start Soon For Dengue And 'Monkey Fever' Vaccines: ICMR Director General

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Human trials will start soon for dengue and 'monkey fever' vaccines in the country, said Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary of the Department of Health Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Bahl claimed that India has become the first country in the world to develop vaccines for both dengue and 'monkey fever' (Kyasanur Forest Disease).

In collaboration with a pharmaceutical company, the ICMR has developed a dengue vaccine, which is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials. Similarly, to address 'monkey fever', an illness that has spread across five states near Karnataka and resulted in several fatalities, a new vaccine has been developed in partnership with Indian Immunologicals Limited; it is now ready for human trials. “We are progressively working on the development of various other medical treatments,” he said. Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ETV Bharat) Dr Bahl noted that efforts to promote medical research, address national health priorities, and foster research-based innovation are ongoing. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, with the ICMR working to position India as a global supplier of healthcare resources — ranging from medical equipment to vaccines and medicines. "The ICMR is doing significant work in the fields of research and innovation. Through institutions like the National Institute of Virology and the National Institute of Nutrition — and by funding numerous projects annually across the country’s medical colleges, health institutes, AIIMS, and state medical colleges — the ICMR is playing a pivotal role," said the ICMR Director General, who attended the annual 'Research Day' organised by AIIMS Gorakhpur as the chief guest on Saturday.