Muzaffarpur Human Rights Advocate Alleges International Human Trafficking Gang Active In North Bihar
Subodh Jha's petition with State and National Human Rights Commissions claims 100+ girls were trafficked via North Bihar's borders in last six months.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A petition filed with the State and National Human Rights Commissions by a human rights advocate in Muzaffarpur, in which over 100 girls have reportedly gone missing from North Bihar's border areas in the last six months, could lead to the unearthing of a case of human trafficking.
Subodh Jha, the human rights advocate who filed the petition, said that in addition to India, trafficked girls are being sold for crores of rupees in Nepal, China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Citing published news reports, he said that 100 girls disappeared from Motihari alone in the last six months, and that this figure could be in the thousands for the entire state.
According to Jha, 10 girls disappeared in July from Raxaul, while in August, the figures were three girls from Ramgarhwa, four from Adapur, 18 from Bhelahi and Kaudihar in Raxaul and other places; followed by 17 in September (including a married woman), 15 each in October and November, totaling 82 girls.
"An international human trafficking gang is active in North Bihar. We have approached the Human Rights Commission regarding this matter. Girls are being trafficked via the Nepal border adjacent to Motihari," the advocate said.
Jha had filed the petition, citing a news report published in a daily newspaper. He said he has been researching this matter for the past 5 years, and has written to the Central government several times, requesting an investigation by a national agency, without any response so far.
Claiming that Bihar Police can't handle this matter on its own, Jha has requested the NHRC to have the matter investigated under the supervision of a retired judge, which the Commission has accepted. Further proceedings in the case will now begin within a week.
The advocate also claimed that international human traffickers lure girls from border areas and send them abroad via Nepal. These girls are then forced into serious and inhumane activities like drug trafficking, fake marriages, childbearing, generational change, sale and purchase of body parts, and sex trafficking.
He also revealed that the trafficking network extends to Nepal, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries, and Argentina. The recently rescued victims included four daughters from a single family, while several girls are still missing. This has created panic in border villages.
Also Read: