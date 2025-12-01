ETV Bharat / bharat

Muzaffarpur Human Rights Advocate Alleges International Human Trafficking Gang Active In North Bihar

Muzaffarpur: A petition filed with the State and National Human Rights Commissions by a human rights advocate in Muzaffarpur, in which over 100 girls have reportedly gone missing from North Bihar's border areas in the last six months, could lead to the unearthing of a case of human trafficking.

Subodh Jha, the human rights advocate who filed the petition, said that in addition to India, trafficked girls are being sold for crores of rupees in Nepal, China, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Citing published news reports, he said that 100 girls disappeared from Motihari alone in the last six months, and that this figure could be in the thousands for the entire state.

According to Jha, 10 girls disappeared in July from Raxaul, while in August, the figures were three girls from Ramgarhwa, four from Adapur, 18 from Bhelahi and Kaudihar in Raxaul and other places; followed by 17 in September (including a married woman), 15 each in October and November, totaling 82 girls.

"An international human trafficking gang is active in North Bihar. We have approached the Human Rights Commission regarding this matter. Girls are being trafficked via the Nepal border adjacent to Motihari," the advocate said.