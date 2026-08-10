ETV Bharat / bharat

Human Trafficking Angle Surfaces After Recovery of Assam Teenager’s Body In Sonipat Village

Sonipat: Haryana Police have made some startling disclosures following the recovery of the body of a 14-15-year-old girl in Malikpur village of the district. A couple, identified as Om Prakash and Jayanti of Gorad village, are accused of trafficking the deceased girl from Assam with the intention of selling her further. The accused woman has been arrested while her husband is still at large.

The teenage girl's body was found in a pit near a pond in Malikpur on July 18. Police investigations revealed a shocking angle of human trafficking. Sources said that Jayanti, who has been arrested by the personnel of Murthal Police Station, is also originally from Assam and was currently living in Gorad. During the course of the interrogation, she allegedly disclosed that she and Omprakash had bought the teenager from Assam about four years ago.