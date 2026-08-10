Human Trafficking Angle Surfaces After Recovery of Assam Teenager’s Body In Sonipat Village
Om Prakash and Jayanti of Gorad village had purchased the victim from Assam to sell her further.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Sonipat: Haryana Police have made some startling disclosures following the recovery of the body of a 14-15-year-old girl in Malikpur village of the district. A couple, identified as Om Prakash and Jayanti of Gorad village, are accused of trafficking the deceased girl from Assam with the intention of selling her further. The accused woman has been arrested while her husband is still at large.
The teenage girl's body was found in a pit near a pond in Malikpur on July 18. Police investigations revealed a shocking angle of human trafficking. Sources said that Jayanti, who has been arrested by the personnel of Murthal Police Station, is also originally from Assam and was currently living in Gorad. During the course of the interrogation, she allegedly disclosed that she and Omprakash had bought the teenager from Assam about four years ago.
Station House Officer (SHO) at Murthal Police Station Rajiv Kumar said, "Jayanti and Omprakash were trying to sell the teenager, but they could not find a buyer. During this time, the teenager's health suddenly deteriorated. She was taken to Khanpur Medical College for treatment where she died. After her death, her body was buried in a pit near Malikpur at night. Following this, both of them fled from there. After the body was found on July 18, the Police intensified the investigation and human trafficking has been revealed in this entire case."
The SHO added, "Omprakash has already been jailed in a case related to human trafficking. Currently, several police teams are continuously carrying out raids to arrest him. A case of human trafficking has been registered against Omprakash at Kharkhoda Police Station. The deceased girl's parents and brother are dead and she had no one in her family."