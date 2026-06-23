ETV Bharat / bharat

Human Skeletal Remains From Rakhigarhi Sent To Anthropological Survey Of India For Advanced Research

New Delhi: Human skeletal remains excavated from the archaeological site of Rakhigarhi in Haryana recently have been formally handed over by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Anthropological Survey of India for detailed scientific investigation, officials said on Monday.

Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) is a national research institute under the Ministry of Culture.

B V Sharma, Director of ASI, said that the transfer, carried out under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions, is expected to significantly advance multidisciplinary research into "one of the most important urban centres of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation", the culture ministry said in a statement.

Rakhigarhi, spread across approximately 550 hectares, is "widely recognised as the largest known settlement of the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation," it said.

Archaeological excavations have revealed evidence of continuous habitation from the Early Harappan to the Mature Harappan periods, including planned settlements, drainage systems, craft production centres, trade networks, and burial grounds, officials noted.