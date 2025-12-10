ETV Bharat / bharat

Human Rights Must Be 'Everyday Essentials' For All, Especially Marginalised Sections: RS Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called on elected representatives to ensure human rights remain "living, breathing realities" for every citizen, particularly the marginalised sections of society, as he marked the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Speaking on Human Rights Day, he said the historic 1948 document "continues to stand as the bedrock of human dignity, freedom, equality and justice for every individual across the world."

Highlighting this year's global theme 'Human Rights: Our Everyday Essentials', the chairman said it underscores three simple yet profound truths: Human rights are positive, essential, and attainable.

"Human rights empower individuals and communities, prevent harm, protect dignity and transform societies for the better," he said. Drawing on India's constitutional framework and ancient philosophy, Radhakrishnan said the country has "always been a resolute champion of these universal values."