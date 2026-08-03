ETV Bharat / bharat

Human Dignity Forms Inseparable Component Of Life: SC

New Delhi: Human dignity forms an inseparable component of life and cases involving child victims suffering permanent or near total disability constitute a distinct and special category within the law relating to motor accident compensation, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

It said while determining compensation in such cases, the courts must remain conscious that what has been taken away is not merely physical capacity but the child's entire future life.

The observations came from a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N V Anjaria which enhanced the compensation payable to a child, who suffered severe spinal cord and neurological injuries in a road accident, from Rs 45.40 lakh to Rs 83.38 lakh.

The bench noted that the minor was only six months old when the accident occurred in June 2015 and the disability suffered by her was permanent and irreversible.

"Human dignity forms an inseparable component of life. When a catastrophic injury deprives a child of the ability to perform the ordinary functions independently, the resulting loss transcends the realm of physical disability and assumes the character of a continuing deprivation of dignity," it said. "Therefore, the injury affects not merely the body but the very manner in which life itself is experienced," the bench said.

The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the child's mother against a January 2023 judgement of the Orissa High Court, which had enhanced the compensation to Rs 45.40 lakh from Rs 30.12 lakh granted by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Cuttack in April 2022.

In its verdict, the apex court said the case concerns a child who has suffered permanent disability at a tender age and whose entire future stands altered on account of the injuries sustained in the accident.