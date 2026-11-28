ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ Conclave: Writers, Artists Flag 'Assault' On Constitutional Values, 'Shrinking' Creative Freedom

At the day-long national conclave, participants including Arundhati Roy (left), Neha Singh Rathore (centre) and Aranyani Bhargav expressed alarm over what they termed the shrinking space for intellectual inquiry, independent thought, scientific temper and academic freedom. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Writers, artists and cultural practitioners from across the country on Saturday voiced concern over what they described as a growing assault on constitutional values, democratic institutions and fundamental freedoms, calling for collective efforts to safeguard India's diversity and pluralism.

At a day-long national conclave titled ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ (We the People of India), held at Jawahar Bhawan, participants expressed alarm over what they termed the shrinking space for intellectual inquiry, independent thought, scientific temper and academic freedom.

In an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, they flagged the alleged erosion of people's autonomy and democratic rights, weakening of institutional independence and growing power imbalances that, they said, denied individuals and communities the right to shape their own futures.

The participants asserted that freedom of speech and freedom of thought were inseparable, and that neither could flourish in an atmosphere of fear, censorship and conformity.

They also alleged that the dignity, identity, memory and agency of religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, indigenous communities and other historically marginalised groups were under systematic attack, citing developments from Jammu and Kashmir to Manipur.

In a joint declaration, they expressed particular concern over the shrinking space for creative expression and growing intolerance towards voices questioning those in power.

“Writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians, performers, scholars and journalists must be free to imagine, interpret, challenge, dissent and create without intimidation or fear,” the declaration said.

It added that a society seeking to control its artists and intellectuals ultimately sought to control the imagination of its people.

Emphasising India's plural cultural inheritance, the participants said the country's identity had been shaped by centuries of encounters, exchanges, dissent, questioning, resistance and creative expression. Its strength, they said, lay in its many languages, faiths, traditions, memories and communities.

They called for an India where diverse voices could coexist without fear, differences were celebrated rather than suppressed, and cultural heritage remained a living and evolving inheritance. Freedom of expression, thought and imagination, they said, were essential pillars of democracy.

The declaration also underlined the responsibility of creative people not merely to reflect society as it existed, but to imagine a more humane, equal, compassionate and free world.

‘Be fearless’, says filmmaker Dakxin Bajrange

Filmmaker Dakxin Bajrange, also known as Dakxin Chhara, told ETV Bharat that the conclave sought to remind people that the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression, which should not be subject to conditions.

He alleged that the government had imposed several restrictions on this fundamental freedom and argued that no fundamental right should be conditional.

Pointing to what he described as growing censorship across cinema, theatre and other creative fields, Bajrange said artists were increasingly censoring themselves even before creating their work, fearing intervention by institutions.

“People have begun censoring their own imagination. They should not do that,” he said.

“The very intention of this artists' conclave is to convey just one message: be fearless. The Constitution of our country has granted us this fundamental right. We should be fearless and create whatever we want to show. There is no need to be afraid,” he said.

Bajrange described creative people as mass leaders, arguing that their work was intended to reach and influence the public. If they were afraid to create, he said, their work would not reach the people.