ETV Bharat / bharat

Huge Explosives Dump Hidden By Maoists Seized Near Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Border

Etapaka: A large cache of explosives and medical supplies allegedly concealed by Maoist cadres near the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border has been seized by police during an inter-state operation involving CRPF personnel, officials said on Thursday.

Personnel from the 212 Battalion of CRPF, CoBRA 204 and 196 Battalions participated in the operation. The action followed specific intelligence inputs about explosives reportedly hidden by Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who was neutralised during an exchange of fire in a forest area near Maredumilli in 2025.

"We have recovered a substantial quantity of explosives and essential medical supplies from a Maoist dump near the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border during a joint operation with CRPF personnel," K Chakravarti, Polavaram district Superintendent of Police (SP), said at a press conference at the Etapaka Police Station on Wednesday.

The seized items included 670 live Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells, 42 non-electric detonators, 250 grams of gunpowder, 12 booster or explosive rings, seven live Bharmar cartridges and approximately six metres of fuse, he said, making it clear that every explosive cache hidden by Maoists will be traced and seized.

Police also recovered 20 types of medical supplies, including essential medicines and medical kit boxes, from the dump. Police believe that the explosives were reportedly concealed by Naxalite members with the intention of targeting security personnel and political leaders and causing casualties during their movement in the region.