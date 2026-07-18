ETV Bharat / bharat

Weak Monsoon Severely Affects Sowing Activities In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Due to a lack of rain, Karnataka is facing drought conditions, and sowing has declined significantly this time. The sowing target till July 10 has progressed by only 48%, threatening a sharp dip in the state's agricultural production.

According to the Agriculture Department, about 157 taluks in the state are facing a severe rainfall deficit due to the El Niño effect. The deficit ranges from 30% to 35%. Sowing for the khariff season has also been hit hard due to the lack of rain.

The state has 10 distinct agro-climatic zones, and about 77% of its total geographical area falls under arid and semi-arid regions. The state has about 84.79 lakh hectares of rainfed agricultural land, which is the second largest rainfed agricultural area in the country after Rajasthan. Thus, the state's agricultural production depends entirely on monsoon rainfall, which accounts for 74% of the state's annual rainfall.

According to information from the Agriculture Department, due to the lack of rainfall in the state, sowing was possible in only about 40.68 lakh hectares till July 10 against the targeted 84.10 lakh hectares for the Kharif season this year. The target for sowing in the irrigated agricultural area is 24.43 lakh hectares. However, the sowing has taken place in only 12.55 lakh hectares till July 10. The target for rain-fed agricultural areas is 59.68 lakh hectares. However, sowing has been possible in only 28.13 lakh hectares.