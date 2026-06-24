Hubballi-Dharwad To Host South India's First Public-Sector Green Charcoal Plant
The state-of-the-art facility, located near Gabbur on the outskirts of Hubballi, is expected to commence full-scale commercial operations within the next two to three months.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hubballi: Hubballi-Dharwad is set to become home to South India's first public-sector green charcoal production plant that converts dry municipal waste into eco-friendly fuel.
The state-of-the-art facility, located near Gabbur on the outskirts of Hubballi, is expected to commence full-scale commercial operations within the next two to three months. The project aims to tackle the growing challenge of solid waste management, reduce environmental pollution, and generate revenue for the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).
The plant has been established by the National Thermal Power Corporation’s subsidiary, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), on 10 acres of land provided by the civic body. Trial runs have already been completed successfully, including 36 hours of continuous production.
Once operational, the facility will process up to 200 tonnes of dry waste daily and produce around 120 tonnes of green charcoal, also known as torrefied charcoal.
The project was conceived during 2020-21, when the civic body was struggling with rising volumes of dry waste. Following consultations with several companies, including cement manufacturers and thermal power firms, the civic body partnered with NTPC to implement the initiative.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Superintendent Engineer Vijaykumar said the project is being executed under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. "The state government approved the allocation of 10 acres of land near Gabbur. Hubballi generates around 280 tonnes of solid waste daily, while Dharwad produces approximately 120 tonnes. After segregating wet and dry waste, the dry waste will be transported to the facility, where it will be converted into torrefied charcoal,” he said.
Explaining the technology, Vijaykumar said torrefaction involves heating waste materials at temperatures between 200 and 300 degrees Celsius in an oxygen-free environment. The process removes moisture and volatile compounds, leaving behind high-energy charcoal with a calorific value higher than conventional coal.
"The charcoal produced can be used as fuel in thermal power plants and cement factories," he added.
Officials said the facility is expected to reduce pressure on existing landfill sites by scientifically processing up to 200 tonnes of waste each day. The project is also expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 55,000 tonnes annually.
In addition to environmental benefits, the municipal corporation is expected to earn revenue through royalties generated from the sale of green charcoal.
The charcoal produced at the Hubballi plant will primarily be supplied to the NTPC thermal power station at Kudgi in Vijayapura district. Officials estimate that the use of torrefied charcoal could reduce coal consumption by 60 to 70 per cent. Compared to conventional coal, it gives higher energy output, lower moisture content and reduced smoke emissions.
According to Vijaykumar, nearly 95 per cent of the work on the project has been completed. He said that a similar facility with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day is already operational in Varanasi.
He added that converting 200 tonnes of dry waste into 120 tonnes of charcoal would substantially reduce the burden on waste dumping sites at Hosayellapur in Dharwad taluk and along Karwar Road. The initiative is also expected to curb air pollution caused by open waste burning, prevent the formation of large garbage dumps, and create employment opportunities for hundreds of people.
Importantly, the municipal corporation has not incurred any expenditure on setting up the facility. All construction and operational costs are being borne by the private operator. Under the 30-year agreement, the corporation’s role will be limited to supplying 150 to 200 tonnes of dry waste daily.
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