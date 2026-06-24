ETV Bharat / bharat

Hubballi-Dharwad To Host South India's First Public-Sector Green Charcoal Plant

Hubballi: Hubballi-Dharwad is set to become home to South India's first public-sector green charcoal production plant that converts dry municipal waste into eco-friendly fuel.

The state-of-the-art facility, located near Gabbur on the outskirts of Hubballi, is expected to commence full-scale commercial operations within the next two to three months. The project aims to tackle the growing challenge of solid waste management, reduce environmental pollution, and generate revenue for the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).

The plant has been established by the National Thermal Power Corporation’s subsidiary, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), on 10 acres of land provided by the civic body. Trial runs have already been completed successfully, including 36 hours of continuous production.

Once operational, the facility will process up to 200 tonnes of dry waste daily and produce around 120 tonnes of green charcoal, also known as torrefied charcoal.

The project was conceived during 2020-21, when the civic body was struggling with rising volumes of dry waste. Following consultations with several companies, including cement manufacturers and thermal power firms, the civic body partnered with NTPC to implement the initiative.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Superintendent Engineer Vijaykumar said the project is being executed under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. "The state government approved the allocation of 10 acres of land near Gabbur. Hubballi generates around 280 tonnes of solid waste daily, while Dharwad produces approximately 120 tonnes. After segregating wet and dry waste, the dry waste will be transported to the facility, where it will be converted into torrefied charcoal,” he said.

Explaining the technology, Vijaykumar said torrefaction involves heating waste materials at temperatures between 200 and 300 degrees Celsius in an oxygen-free environment. The process removes moisture and volatile compounds, leaving behind high-energy charcoal with a calorific value higher than conventional coal.