ETV Bharat / bharat

Hub And Spoke Model For International Flights To Bring India's Regions Closer To Global Opportunities: PM Modi

Varanasi: The Hub and Spoke international flights model will cut travel times for passengers and connect India's regions more closely to global opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

The model aims to facilitate smooth links between Tier-II and Tier-III airports and international destinations. As part of this initiative, Air India started flights from Varanasi on Thursday, connecting travellers to various international cities via Delhi. Modi described this launch of the first Hub and Spoke international service as a historic milestone, emphasising that improved global connectivity opens up new avenues for trade, tourism, investment, education, and business.

"It enables people from smaller cities to access global destinations through a single, integrated journey while also supporting the movement of goods and services. This will contribute to regional development and strengthen India's economic growth," he said in a message. The message was read out by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha at the inaugural ceremony for the first flight under the model that will be operated by Air India from the Varanasi airport.