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HPV Vaccination Campaign Crosses 80 Lakh Doses, Uttar Pradesh Leads With Over 22 Lakh Girls Vaccinated

A health worker administers the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a girl as part of an immunisation drive. ( Special Arrangement-Health Ministry )

New Delhi: India’s National HPV Vaccination Campaign has crossed a significant milestone, with more than 80 lakh doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered since its launch in February 2026. Several states have reported exceptionally high coverage among targeted 14-year-old girls.

The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides voluntary, free, single-dose HPV vaccination to 14-year-old girls at government health facilities with parental consent.

According to the Registrar General of India, estimates for 2021 suggest around 1.2 crore girls make up the annual cohort of 14-year-olds expected to benefit from the programme.

Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Top Performer

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with the highest number of HPV vaccinations, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated under the campaign.

Uttar Pradesh's performance is significant given the state’s large adolescent population and the challenge of reaching beneficiaries across densely populated urban centres and rural areas.

A government official said coordinated mobilisation at the district level and the use of the existing public health delivery network have supported the high vaccination numbers by identifying and reaching eligible girls.

Four States Achieve 100% Coverage

The campaign has also recorded complete coverage of identified target cohorts in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

The achievement highlights the impact of sustained community mobilisation, coordinated implementation by health departments and focused field-level efforts to ensure eligible adolescent girls are brought into the vaccination programme.

"In Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, health teams have used community-level mobilisation and coordinated implementation to reach the identified beneficiaries and complete vaccination of the target cohort," the official said.

Several other states have also made substantial progress. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations, placing them among the better-performing states in the national campaign.

For Assam and the Northeast, the progress demonstrates how integrated community health networks and coordinated field-level action can help expand access to preventive healthcare across geographically diverse areas, the official added.

Karnataka has crossed 85 per cent coverage, while Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.