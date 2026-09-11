HPV Vaccination Campaign Crosses 80 Lakh Doses, Uttar Pradesh Leads With Over 22 Lakh Girls Vaccinated
The free single-dose programme targets 14-year-old girls and requires parental consent; government health facilities nationwide offer the vaccine | Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s National HPV Vaccination Campaign has crossed a significant milestone, with more than 80 lakh doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered since its launch in February 2026. Several states have reported exceptionally high coverage among targeted 14-year-old girls.
The campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides voluntary, free, single-dose HPV vaccination to 14-year-old girls at government health facilities with parental consent.
According to the Registrar General of India, estimates for 2021 suggest around 1.2 crore girls make up the annual cohort of 14-year-olds expected to benefit from the programme.
Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Top Performer
Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the state with the highest number of HPV vaccinations, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated under the campaign.
Uttar Pradesh's performance is significant given the state’s large adolescent population and the challenge of reaching beneficiaries across densely populated urban centres and rural areas.
A government official said coordinated mobilisation at the district level and the use of the existing public health delivery network have supported the high vaccination numbers by identifying and reaching eligible girls.
Four States Achieve 100% Coverage
The campaign has also recorded complete coverage of identified target cohorts in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.
The achievement highlights the impact of sustained community mobilisation, coordinated implementation by health departments and focused field-level efforts to ensure eligible adolescent girls are brought into the vaccination programme.
"In Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, health teams have used community-level mobilisation and coordinated implementation to reach the identified beneficiaries and complete vaccination of the target cohort," the official said.
Several other states have also made substantial progress. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations, placing them among the better-performing states in the national campaign.
For Assam and the Northeast, the progress demonstrates how integrated community health networks and coordinated field-level action can help expand access to preventive healthcare across geographically diverse areas, the official added.
Karnataka has crossed 85 per cent coverage, while Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.
"The varied performance across states also provides an opportunity for health authorities to identify implementation practices in high-performing states and replicate them in areas where coverage remains comparatively lower," the official said.
Community Mobilisation Key To Success
The government has attributed the progress to coordinated implementation by states and Union Territories, sustained community mobilisation and active involvement of district health teams.
The campaign has placed considerable emphasis on addressing concerns and misinformation surrounding HPV vaccination. Parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, ASHAs and ANMs have been engaged to provide credible information and encourage eligible girls to participate.
"Paediatricians, gynaecologists and experts from institutions such as AIIMS have also supported awareness and mobilisation activities across states and districts," the official said.
The strategy has been particularly important because HPV vaccination involves adolescent beneficiaries and requires parental consent, making community awareness a crucial component of the programme.
Digital Tracking Through U-WIN
The campaign is also leveraging India’s digital health infrastructure through the U-WIN platform.
The platform enables programme managers to monitor vaccination coverage at the district level, identify gaps and missed beneficiaries, and plan targeted interventions. This allows health authorities to move beyond aggregate state-level figures and focus on pockets where eligible girls may not yet have received the vaccine.
Digital monitoring is expected to become increasingly important as the campaign enters its final phase, with the focus shifting to identifying and reaching remaining beneficiaries.
India’s vaccination drive also builds on extensive global experience with HPV vaccines. More than 800 million doses have been distributed globally, providing substantial real-world experience regarding their use and safety.
HPV vaccination, initially adopted predominantly by high-income countries, has progressively expanded into national immunisation programmes across different income groups. Currently, 87 per cent of upper-middle-income countries, 78 per cent of lower-middle-income countries and 54 per cent of low-income countries have incorporated HPV vaccines into their national immunisation programmes.
Trained Medical Officers supervise all vaccination sessions under the national campaign at government health facilities. These facilities are linked with 24x7 healthcare services for appropriate management of rare Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI).
"With the campaign moving towards its final phase, the government’s immediate priority is to reach eligible girls who have not yet been vaccinated," the official said.
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