Himachal Pradesh High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging ST Status For Hatti Community
The High Court stated that it is not within the Courts' jurisdiction to adjudicate on rights granted by the Parliament
Published : November 28, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Sirmour: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the petition challenging the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the members of the Hatti community of Trans Giri region. Doing away with the petition filed by the Giripar Scheduled Caste Rights Protection Committee (GSCRPC), the Court stated that it cannot exclude any community from a law enacted by the Parliament.
Citing similar Supreme Court decisions, the division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bhupesh Sharma stated that it is not within the Courts' jurisdiction to adjudicate on rights granted by the Parliament. The dismissal of the petition now paves the way for the community members to obtain ST certificates.
Petitioners raised concerns about rights of SC community
After the central government granted ST status to the Hatti community in 2023, the move was challenged by the GSCRPC in the High Court, questioning the decision of the central government. The GSCRPC had raised concerns over the impact of granting ST status on the rights and interests of the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the region.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Registrar General of India and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes were made the parties in this case along with the Himachal Pradesh Government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Tribal Development Department and State Scheduled Castes Commission. On behalf of the Hatti community, the Hatti Committee’s Central Executive of Giripar Region and the Hatti Vikas Manch Himachal Pradesh were the other parties in the case.
The Lok Sabha had passed a bill granting ST status to the Hatti community in December 2022, while the Rajya Sabha passed it in July 2023. After receiving Presidential approval, it was published in the Gazette of India on August 4, 2023. The GSCRPC had opposed the move and approached the state High Court.
Responding to the Court’s decision, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baldev Tomar posted on social media, “After years of waiting, a long struggle, and an unwavering belief in their rights, today the united voice of the Hatti community has achieved justice. This victory is not the victory of any one person but the victory of the struggle, patience and unity of the entire Hatti community.”
Demand for six decades
The Hatti community of the Trans Giri region of Sirmaur district had been demanding ST status for decades. Community representatives have been saying that the Trans Giri region in Himachal and the Jaunsar Bawar region of Uttarakhand are geographically and culturally similar. The residents of the Jaunsar Bawar were granted tribal status in 1967. The Hatti community had been demanding this for the last almost six decades.
During the discussion on this bill in 2023, Rajya Sabha member Sikandar Kumar had stated that the Jaunsari community has a population of 88,000 while the Hatti community is around 1,60,000 in number. The Trans Giri region is pretty remote, where people face a lot of hardships.
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