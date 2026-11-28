ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging ST Status For Hatti Community

Sirmour: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the petition challenging the grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the members of the Hatti community of Trans Giri region. Doing away with the petition filed by the Giripar Scheduled Caste Rights Protection Committee (GSCRPC), the Court stated that it cannot exclude any community from a law enacted by the Parliament.

Citing similar Supreme Court decisions, the division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bhupesh Sharma stated that it is not within the Courts' jurisdiction to adjudicate on rights granted by the Parliament. The dismissal of the petition now paves the way for the community members to obtain ST certificates.

Petitioners raised concerns about rights of SC community

After the central government granted ST status to the Hatti community in 2023, the move was challenged by the GSCRPC in the High Court, questioning the decision of the central government. The GSCRPC had raised concerns over the impact of granting ST status on the rights and interests of the Scheduled Castes (SC) in the region.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Registrar General of India and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes were made the parties in this case along with the Himachal Pradesh Government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Tribal Development Department and State Scheduled Castes Commission. On behalf of the Hatti community, the Hatti Committee’s Central Executive of Giripar Region and the Hatti Vikas Manch Himachal Pradesh were the other parties in the case.

The Lok Sabha had passed a bill granting ST status to the Hatti community in December 2022, while the Rajya Sabha passed it in July 2023. After receiving Presidential approval, it was published in the Gazette of India on August 4, 2023. The GSCRPC had opposed the move and approached the state High Court.