LPG KYC Rule: Know How To Complete Your LPG Aadhaar Biometric Verification Before October 1
Domestic LPG consumers can complete their mandatory Aadhaar biometric verification using mobile apps from home, visiting a local distributor, or during cylinder delivery.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Saturday that all domestic LPG consumers must have completed biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) or e-KYC to avail subsidised refills from October 1. It said the move aims to streamline verification and ensure that LPG connections are linked to verified identities.
About Aadhaar-Based LPG e-KYC
Aadhaar-based LPG e-KYC is a verification process that uses consumers’ Aadhaar details to link LPG connections using biometric authentication. Face recognition through supported apps is the most common method used in the process.
The government has enabled this feature to reduce duplication, improve beneficiary identification, and ensure proper delivery of LPG services.
To complete the process, consumers need to follow some easy steps. They can either do it from home using mobile applications or visit their LPG distributor.
Method 1: LPG e-KYC using mobile apps
A tech-savvy consumer can securely verify his/her identity in a few minutes using a smartphone.
To get started, they need to download the required apps. Oil Marketing Company (OMC) app (IndianOil ONE for Indane consumers, Hello BPCL for Bharat Gas or HP Pay for HP Gas) and a supporting app for face recognition, etc. The official UIDAI Aadhaar FaceRD App acts as the background facial scanner in the process.
The next step is to register or log in using a registered mobile number, followed by tapping on the e-KYC / Re-KYC option in the main menu or profile section.
The consumers have to give consent to link their Aadhaar. The OMC app will launch the camera via the Aadhaar FaceRD application. They need to follow the instructions on the screen (such as blinking or holding your head steady) to capture a clear facial scan.
Once the authentication succeeds, their updated KYC status will reflect inside the app.
Method 2: At Your Nearest LPG Distributor Showroom
If a consumer prefers offline verification, he/she needs to complete fingerprint or iris authentication directly at their agency office following the steps below:
Visit the local showroom of the respective gas distributor.
Carry an Aadhaar card and LPG consumer number/passbook.
The store executive will use a biometric fingerprint or iris scanner to authenticate your identity instantly.
Method 3: During Cylinder Delivery
Many public sector oil companies have equipped their delivery personnel with biometric capabilities. When your delivery agent arrives at your house with a refill cylinder, you can request them to use their official smartphone app to complete your biometric fingerprint or face scan on the spot.
What If Consumers Do Not Complete e-KYC?
Consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. But they will need to register this choice on their OMC’s digital channels such as the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot, IVRS or other available channels.
These consumers will be supplied LPG at the applicable market price, without any subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC.
Domestic LPG is sold below cost. The implicit subsidy for September 2026 is around Rs 210 per 14.2 kg cylinder.
To keep domestic LPG affordable, the central government paid OMCs compensation of Rs 22,000 crore in FY 2022-23 and is paying Rs 30,000 crore during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27.
Also Read