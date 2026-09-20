ETV Bharat / bharat

LPG KYC Rule: Know How To Complete Your LPG Aadhaar Biometric Verification Before October 1

File photo an LPG cylinder delivery man ties cylinders with a rope while delivering them to houses, in Siliguri ( ANI )

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on Saturday that all domestic LPG consumers must have completed biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) or e-KYC to avail subsidised refills from October 1. It said the move aims to streamline verification and ensure that LPG connections are linked to verified identities.

About Aadhaar-Based LPG e-KYC

Aadhaar-based LPG e-KYC is a verification process that uses consumers’ Aadhaar details to link LPG connections using biometric authentication. Face recognition through supported apps is the most common method used in the process.

The government has enabled this feature to reduce duplication, improve beneficiary identification, and ensure proper delivery of LPG services.

To complete the process, consumers need to follow some easy steps. They can either do it from home using mobile applications or visit their LPG distributor.

Method 1: LPG e-KYC using mobile apps

A tech-savvy consumer can securely verify his/her identity in a few minutes using a smartphone.

To get started, they need to download the required apps. Oil Marketing Company (OMC) app (IndianOil ONE for Indane consumers, Hello BPCL for Bharat Gas or HP Pay for HP Gas) and a supporting app for face recognition, etc. The official UIDAI Aadhaar FaceRD App acts as the background facial scanner in the process.

Interface of HP Pay App (Screengrab/ETV Bharat)

The next step is to register or log in using a registered mobile number, followed by tapping on the e-KYC / Re-KYC option in the main menu or profile section.

The consumers have to give consent to link their Aadhaar. The OMC app will launch the camera via the Aadhaar FaceRD application. They need to follow the instructions on the screen (such as blinking or holding your head steady) to capture a clear facial scan.

Once the authentication succeeds, their updated KYC status will reflect inside the app.