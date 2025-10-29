ETV Bharat / bharat

How Tech-Savvy Farmer Ravi Punia Turns His 1 Acre Into Rs 6 Lakh A Year Venture With Smart Bottle Gourd & Garlic Farming

His success comes not only from just bottle gourd. Ravi also reaps significant profits from garlic cultivation. The main cash crop of his farm is the extraordinary Siwani bottle gourd, which can grow up to an unimagined 6 feet in length.

Ravi earns Rs 6 lakh annually just from cultivating a variety of bottle gourd (lauki) that can grow up to six feet (ETV Bharat)

Leaving behind the high-cost, low-yield cycle of traditional crops seven years ago, this agriculture graduate adopted a pioneering approach that now sees him earning a staggering Rs 6 lakh annually just from cultivating a remarkable variety of bottle gourd (lauki).

Ravi Punia has a BA in agriculture and an MA in political science and his advice to younger generation is that use of technology effectively in farming can give more profits. “Today’s youths are choosing jobs over farming. But a little innovation and effective technology in farming can be a game changer for many,” says Ravi.

Fatehabad: Ravi Punia, a 27-year-old farmer from Bhuthan Khurd village in Fatehabad of Haryana, has completely transformed his one-acre plot into an agricultural goldmine, showcasing how modern cultivation techniques can yield unprecedented prosperity.

These gourds not only serve as a vegetable but also command a premium price for their other usages. According to Ravi, the first two feet are perfect for consumption, while the remaining portion is used for juice, decorative purposes, and seeds.

A single such gourd can fetch between Rs. 2000-2500 in the market. The Siwani variety, when sown between May and July, can yield an impressive 700 to 900 quintals per acre within just 60 days of fruiting. This means the plant produces flowers and then starts forming fruits shortly after.

The financial model behind his success story is just as impressive. The initial investment for setting up the trellis, wires, and seeds is around Rs 1.5 lakh, this structure lasts for five to six years. The recurring annual cost is a modest Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, after which the profits soar. A key feature of his farming is its entirely organic nature, with no pesticides used, ensuring a healthy and high-quality yield.

In addition to his giant gourds, Ravi’s garlic cultivation is also an expression of his innovative spirit. He cultivates Kashmiri, or Golden Garlic, a variety he has been growing for seven years from his own seeds, alongside the Afghan Jeevan variety.

He notes that the Kashmiri variety is remarkably disease-resistant, leading to lower costs and a fourfold increase in production compared to traditional garlic. By focusing on these high-value, high-yield crops, Ravi Punia has become a shining example of a farmer who can achieve financial prosperity having escaped the low returns of conventional farming methods. He even prepares and sells the seeds of his unique vegetables himself, further diversifying his income.