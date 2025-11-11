Reviving Heritage: Sugiya Devi Breathes New Life Into Jharkhand's Sohrai Art
Ranchi: Jharkhand, a state steeped is known for its art, culture, and traditions. One of these traditions is Sohrai painting, which beautifully depicts life, nature, and festivals on mud walls. This art is an identity of the tribal communities of Jharkhand, and Sugiya Devi of Hazaribagh has made an unforgettable contribution to keeping it alive. She is not only an artist but also a strong proponent of this traditional art.
Sohrai harvest festival is celebrated after Diwali. In 2020, Sohrai–Khovar painting received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising its unique origin.
The roots of Sohrai art are thousands of years old. Archaeological evidence suggests that its origins are linked to cave paintings dating back to approximately 7000 BCE. This art has been passed down through generations by women of the tribal communities of Jharkhand, especially the Kurmi, Santhal, Munda, and Oraon tribes. The paintings, made with natural colours on mud walls, reflect agriculture, animal husbandry, folklife, and the colours of nature.
Sohrai is not just an art form but an expression of the celebration of life. After the harvest, when the earth is lush green, women decorate the walls of their homes with mud, cow dung, and mineral colours, creating figures of deities and animals.
Sugiya Devi: A Living Embodiment of Tradition
Sugiya Devi, a resident of Kharanti village in Hazaribagh, is among the leading artists who have given this traditional art a new identity. She has learned this art from her mother since childhood.
"When I was little, I used to go to the caves with my mother. My mother would make colours from mud and paint pictures on the walls. Gradually, I also learned to play with colours like her. This was my education, this was my upbringing," says Sugiya Devi, the artist.
At present, Sugiya Devi not only paints herself but has also trained hundreds of women in this traditional art. She said that many foreign researchers and artists come to her house to research the intricacies of Sohrai and Khovar paintings. Under her guidance, many women have embarked on the path of self-reliance.
Sugiya Devi's work has also received national recognition. Her artwork has been showcased on prestigious platforms like Maati Ghar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent her a letter appreciating her contribution to the preservation and promotion of this art form. This honour is not only a source of pride for Sugiya Devi but also a symbol of Jharkhand's rich tradition.
Her art, which originated on mud walls, has now found its way onto sarees, clothing, and decorative items. Sugiya Devi has gone beyond traditional boundaries, taking this folk art to modern markets and platforms.
These days, the capital city of Ranchi is being decorated and beautified in preparation for Jharkhand Foundation Day. On this occasion, Sugiya Devi and her team are also creating Sohrai paintings in Ranchi. The vibrant colours emerging on the walls reflect the soul of Jharkhand. She says, "This is not just art; it is our identity. When people remember Jharkhand's name after seeing our paintings, it feels like our hard work has paid off."
Sohrai art is still alive in rural Jharkhand, but amidst the rapid pace of modernisation, this tradition is under threat. In such a situation, artists like Sugiya Devi are striving to connect the new generation with this heritage. She has not only empowered women by providing them with training but has also taken tribal culture to a global platform. This art, which originated from the soil of Hazaribagh, has now left its mark in London, New York, and Tokyo.
Sugiya Devi of Jharkhand has proven that traditions are not just things of the past; they live on when someone lives them and cherishes them. Her hard work, dedication, and reverence for colours have given Sohrai painting a new identity. This daughter of Jharkhand has shown that art rooted in the soil can also shine on the world stage. All it takes is a true love for colours and a connection to one's roots.
