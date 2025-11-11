ETV Bharat / bharat

Reviving Heritage: Sugiya Devi Breathes New Life Into Jharkhand's Sohrai Art

Ranchi: Jharkhand, a state steeped is known for its art, culture, and traditions. One of these traditions is Sohrai painting, which beautifully depicts life, nature, and festivals on mud walls. This art is an identity of the tribal communities of Jharkhand, and Sugiya Devi of Hazaribagh has made an unforgettable contribution to keeping it alive. She is not only an artist but also a strong proponent of this traditional art.

Sohrai harvest festival is celebrated after Diwali. In 2020, Sohrai–Khovar painting received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognising its unique origin.

The roots of Sohrai art are thousands of years old. Archaeological evidence suggests that its origins are linked to cave paintings dating back to approximately 7000 BCE. This art has been passed down through generations by women of the tribal communities of Jharkhand, especially the Kurmi, Santhal, Munda, and Oraon tribes. The paintings, made with natural colours on mud walls, reflect agriculture, animal husbandry, folklife, and the colours of nature.

Sohrai is not just an art form but an expression of the celebration of life. After the harvest, when the earth is lush green, women decorate the walls of their homes with mud, cow dung, and mineral colours, creating figures of deities and animals.

Sugiya Devi: A Living Embodiment of Tradition

Sugiya Devi, a resident of Kharanti village in Hazaribagh, is among the leading artists who have given this traditional art a new identity. She has learned this art from her mother since childhood.

"When I was little, I used to go to the caves with my mother. My mother would make colours from mud and paint pictures on the walls. Gradually, I also learned to play with colours like her. This was my education, this was my upbringing," says Sugiya Devi, the artist.