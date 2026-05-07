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‘How Religious Practices Are Challenged Is Troubling The Court’, SC Judge During Sabarimala Hearing

A view of Supreme Court of India ( File/ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna on Thursday observed that one of the enduring constants in Indian society is the intimate relationship of every individual—man, woman, or child—with religion. She stressed that this bond is deeply woven into the fabric of life, making matters of faith inseparable from social identity. What troubles the court, she added, is the complex question of how religious practices are challenged—whether reform must arise within denominations, through state intervention, or by judicial adjudication. The nine-judge Constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras. The bench comprises Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi. The Central Board of Dawoodi Bohra Community filed a PIL in 1986 seeking the setting aside of a 1962 judgment, which had struck down the Bombay Prevention of Excommunication Act, 1949—this law made excommunication of any community member illegal. Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran represented a group of reformist Dawoodi Bohras. During the hearing, Ramachandran contended that a practice conducted in response to an individual's secular and social actions cannot be the subject of constitutional protection under Article 25 of the Constitution and consequently cannot be a ‘matter of religion’ under Article 26 of the Constitution. The senior advocate contended that a practice which may have a religious aspect but also significantly and adversely impacts fundamental rights is not immune to restriction under Article 25 or Article 26 of the Constitution.