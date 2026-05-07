‘How Religious Practices Are Challenged Is Troubling The Court’, SC Judge During Sabarimala Hearing
Justice Nagarathna highlights deep connection between religion and society, raising concerns over challenges to religious practices and the role of courts in reform decisions.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna on Thursday observed that one of the enduring constants in Indian society is the intimate relationship of every individual—man, woman, or child—with religion. She stressed that this bond is deeply woven into the fabric of life, making matters of faith inseparable from social identity. What troubles the court, she added, is the complex question of how religious practices are challenged—whether reform must arise within denominations, through state intervention, or by judicial adjudication.
The nine-judge Constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.
The bench comprises Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
The Central Board of Dawoodi Bohra Community filed a PIL in 1986 seeking the setting aside of a 1962 judgment, which had struck down the Bombay Prevention of Excommunication Act, 1949—this law made excommunication of any community member illegal. Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran represented a group of reformist Dawoodi Bohras.
During the hearing, Ramachandran contended that a practice conducted in response to an individual's secular and social actions cannot be the subject of constitutional protection under Article 25 of the Constitution and consequently cannot be a ‘matter of religion’ under Article 26 of the Constitution.
The senior advocate contended that a practice which may have a religious aspect but also significantly and adversely impacts fundamental rights is not immune to restriction under Article 25 or Article 26 of the Constitution.
The bench observed that if everybody starts questioning certain religious practices or matters of religion before a constitutional court, what happens to this civilisation where religion is so intimately connected with Indian society?
The bench observed that there will be hundreds of petitions questioning this right, the opening of the temple, and the closure of the temple.
Justice Sundresh orally observed that every religion will break and every constitutional court will have to be closed. The bench observed that if the dispute between two entities is allowed then everybody will question everything.
Justice Nagarathna said that what is unique to India compared to any other region is that “we are a civilisation” despite having so many pluralities and diversities, and diversity is our strength. “We are still a civilization, despite what they call a sovereign democratic republic. We continue. There is a constant. One of the constants in our Indian society is the relationship of human beings – man, woman, or child – with religion. It is so intimate to everybody,” said Justice Nagarathna.
She added that now, how a religious practice or a matter of religion is questioned. “Where it is questioned, why it is questioned, whether it can be questioned, whether it has to be questioned within the denomination for a reform, or whether the state will have to do it. Or, you want the court to adjudicate upon all these aspects. This is troubling us. We nine-judges what we lay down is for a civilization. That is India. India must progress despite all its development, economy, everything, there is a constant in us. We can’t break that constant. That is what is troubling us,” said Justice Nagarathna.
Ramachandran replied that India is a civilisation under the Constitution and therefore nothing that goes against the grain of the Constitution can be continued in a civilised society. The hearing in the matter is underway.
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