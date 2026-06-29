How Rambo Circus Is Reinventing 'India's Oldest Performing Art' For A New Generation
Circus has returned to Delhi, blending technology and daring performances, as artistes seek greater recognition and support for the profession | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Rambo Circus, India's only circus internationally recognised by the Fédération Mondiale du Cirque, has returned to the national capital with a four-day series of performances at the NCUI Auditorium in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area.
The shows have drawn large crowds, with parents and children filling the auditorium to witness a range of performances, including acrobatics, juggling, cycling, tightrope walking and a laser dance.
Adding to the experience are clowns Ranjit Sada and Rajeev Chatterjee, who interact with children during the show by distributing bunny-ear caps and performing bubble acts.
"Circus is all about creating a connection between the artistes and the audience," they said, adding that making children smile is the most rewarding part of their performance.
Rambo Circus was established by circus entrepreneur P T Dilip and officially launched on January 26, 1991. In its early years, the circus featured elephants, lions, tigers, horses, camels, chimpanzees, bears, parrots and dogs, along with acrobats and clowns.
However, after the Government of India banned the use of wild animals in circuses in 1998, the company reinvented itself by focusing entirely on human talent. Today, its performances include aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, balancing acts, LED laser shows and other technology-driven attractions.
More Than Entertainment
One of the most popular performances is the balancing box act by Arjun Nayak and his wife. During the act, Arjun attempts to balance a stack of boxes, deliberately failing twice before completing the stunt, creating suspense for the audience. According to the artistes, the act conveys a simple message: Consistency, determination, and perseverance eventually lead to success.
Circus manager Gaurav said running a circus today is far more challenging than it was even a few decades ago. He said, "I remember when circuses were held in open grounds and tickets cost only Rs 50 or Rs 100. Today, rising fuel prices, transportation costs, venue rentals and performers' salaries have made it much more expensive to run a circus."
According to him, digital entertainment has also changed audience preferences. "We are now competing with streaming platforms and other digital entertainment. To survive, circus companies have invested in world-class aerial performances, acrobatics and technology-based acts that today's audience enjoys," he added.
Technology has become an important part of Rambo Circus' performances. Artist Lucky Raj, who performs the laser dance, said he designed the LED costumes himself. "I have been interested in technology since childhood. I also modify cars, so I try to introduce something new in every performance because today's audience loves technology," he said.
Artistes Seek Recognition
Despite performing across India and receiving international recognition, circus artistes say they still lack recognition in their own country. Clown Biju Pushkaran, 57, said circus artistes deserve recognition for preserving one of India's oldest performing arts.
"We perform across India and have earned international recognition, but we wish our own country would recognise our efforts. India has talented artistes, and we proudly represent the country wherever we go, yet very few circus artistes receive awards or recognition," he said.
Pushkaran urged the government to recognise circus artistes under the Ministry of Culture and issue artiste identity cards. "If circus artistes receive official recognition and respect, more young people will join the profession and earn a livelihood through their talent," he said.
He also pointed to another challenge facing the industry.
"Earlier, circuses were held in open grounds. Today, cities are filled with residential complexes and commercial buildings, so we depend on auditoriums and stadiums for performances. Despite these challenges, Rambo Circus provides health insurance to all its artistes, many of whom come from different states across India," he added.
The Government of India banned the use of wild animals in circuses in 1998, citing concerns about animal welfare, cruelty, and harsh training methods. Since then, Indian circuses have shifted their focus to human performances and technology-driven acts.
Pinki, who has been with Rambo Circus for nearly 20 years, said she joined the profession because her family had always worked in the circus.
"I have enjoyed being an artiste since childhood. We learned everything from our seniors. Earlier, animals were also part of the performances, but after the ban, we had to learn new skills. Today we watch international circuses and introduce new activities to keep improving our performances," she said.
Speaking about audience appreciation, she added, "When the audience laughs and applauds, it gives us confidence to perform better."
Pinki said the transition after the animal ban was difficult, but artists adapted by focusing entirely on their own skills.
Audience Continues To Support Circus
Visitors believe the circus still offers a unique experience despite the popularity of digital entertainment.
Meenakshi, a spectator from Delhi, said the circus has changed significantly over the years. She noted, "It has evolved from animal-based entertainment to performances centred on talent, technology and storytelling. The laser dance is amazing, and today's artists risk their own lives to entertain the audience. Banning wild animals was the right decision, because animals are voiceless and should be protected."
Working professional Amit Batra, who attended the show with his daughter, said the performance brought joy to his family. "We laughed a lot, and my daughter is very happy. We should support Indian circuses because the artists work hard and perform risky acts to entertain us," he said.
Another spectator, Rashi Gupta, said she wanted her child to experience something different. "Children rarely get to watch a circus today. It is a lifetime experience for them. Considering the effort and risks involved, I think the ticket prices are reasonable," she said.
Fatima, another visitor, said she appreciated the way Indian circuses have adapted to changing times.
"I like that the circus has evolved. We now enjoy performances in comfortable auditoriums with better facilities. Earlier, the focus was mainly on costumes, but today, more technology and equipment are used. It is good to see the Indian circus changing with time," she said.
As audiences applauded each performance, Rambo Circus once again demonstrated that the spirit of the circus continues through the dedication, talent and determination of its artistes.
By combining traditional skills with modern technology, the troupe is working to keep one of India's oldest performing arts relevant for a new generation of audiences.
Also Read: