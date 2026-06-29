ETV Bharat / bharat

How Rambo Circus Is Reinventing 'India's Oldest Performing Art' For A New Generation

A laser dance performance lights up the stage as Rambo Circus showcases its technology-driven reinvention in the national capital. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Rambo Circus, India's only circus internationally recognised by the Fédération Mondiale du Cirque, has returned to the national capital with a four-day series of performances at the NCUI Auditorium in South Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

The shows have drawn large crowds, with parents and children filling the auditorium to witness a range of performances, including acrobatics, juggling, cycling, tightrope walking and a laser dance.

Adding to the experience are clowns Ranjit Sada and Rajeev Chatterjee, who interact with children during the show by distributing bunny-ear caps and performing bubble acts.

Children interact with clowns during a performance as Rambo Circus returns to Delhi with a blend of traditional and modern acts. (ETV Bharat)

"Circus is all about creating a connection between the artistes and the audience," they said, adding that making children smile is the most rewarding part of their performance.

Rambo Circus was established by circus entrepreneur P T Dilip and officially launched on January 26, 1991. In its early years, the circus featured elephants, lions, tigers, horses, camels, chimpanzees, bears, parrots and dogs, along with acrobats and clowns.

However, after the Government of India banned the use of wild animals in circuses in 1998, the company reinvented itself by focusing entirely on human talent. Today, its performances include aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, balancing acts, LED laser shows and other technology-driven attractions.

More Than Entertainment

One of the most popular performances is the balancing box act by Arjun Nayak and his wife. During the act, Arjun attempts to balance a stack of boxes, deliberately failing twice before completing the stunt, creating suspense for the audience. According to the artistes, the act conveys a simple message: Consistency, determination, and perseverance eventually lead to success.

Circus manager Gaurav said running a circus today is far more challenging than it was even a few decades ago. He said, "I remember when circuses were held in open grounds and tickets cost only Rs 50 or Rs 100. Today, rising fuel prices, transportation costs, venue rentals and performers' salaries have made it much more expensive to run a circus."

According to him, digital entertainment has also changed audience preferences. "We are now competing with streaming platforms and other digital entertainment. To survive, circus companies have invested in world-class aerial performances, acrobatics and technology-based acts that today's audience enjoys," he added.

Technology has become an important part of Rambo Circus' performances. Artist Lucky Raj, who performs the laser dance, said he designed the LED costumes himself. "I have been interested in technology since childhood. I also modify cars, so I try to introduce something new in every performance because today's audience loves technology," he said.

Artistes perform an aerial acrobatic act during the Rambo Circus show at the NCUI Auditorium in New Delhi. (EV Bharat)

Artistes Seek Recognition

Despite performing across India and receiving international recognition, circus artistes say they still lack recognition in their own country. Clown Biju Pushkaran, 57, said circus artistes deserve recognition for preserving one of India's oldest performing arts.

"We perform across India and have earned international recognition, but we wish our own country would recognise our efforts. India has talented artistes, and we proudly represent the country wherever we go, yet very few circus artistes receive awards or recognition," he said.