How Practical Is Congress Decision To Go Solo In BMC Polls?

Mumbai: The Congress party has decided to go alone in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party has announced that it will contest the 227 seats on its own under the slogan of 'Ekla Chalo Re'.

Political analysts believe that this decision will divide the votes of the opposition parties and directly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maha Yuti alliance that is in power in Maharashtra. They say that this is a ploy of the Congress to woo traditional Muslim and Dalit voters. However, the overall poll dynamics in Mumbai are going to change on account of the weakening unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Senior political journalist Deepak Kaitake pointed out that the Congress's decision could propel some of the Muslim voters, who stood behind Uddhav Thackeray during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. going back to the Congress.

“If the Muslim and Dalit communities turn to the Congress again, Thackeray's vote tally will be affected. Although there has been no official announcement yet on whether the Thackeray brothers will come together or not, the Congress decision will affect the votes of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction," he said.

Meanwhile, another analyst, Jayant Mainkar, said, "Muslim voters in the state, including Mumbai, have affection for Uddhav Thackeray because he openly takes a stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This also benefited the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.” While agreeing that the Muslim voters will turn to the Congress to some extent, he said that these voters use their vote by guessing who can get elected.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu feels that the Muslim voters recognise the work done by Uddhav Thackeray during the Corona period.

“There were no riots when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. That is why the Muslim voters trust Thackeray. I am confident that only Thackeray will get the personal votes of Muslim voters. Municipal elections are the elections of workers. Public relations of workers is also an important part. Thackeray will also get these Muslim votes at the local level," he said.

Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad is learnt to have taken a strong position on the party’s decision to go alone. She said, "There is no question of forming an alliance with authoritarian parties. Mumbai belongs to everyone. The Congress does not accept beating up migrants. It believes in taking everyone along.”