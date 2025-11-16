How Practical Is Congress Decision To Go Solo In BMC Polls?
Published : November 16, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Mumbai: The Congress party has decided to go alone in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party has announced that it will contest the 227 seats on its own under the slogan of 'Ekla Chalo Re'.
Political analysts believe that this decision will divide the votes of the opposition parties and directly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maha Yuti alliance that is in power in Maharashtra. They say that this is a ploy of the Congress to woo traditional Muslim and Dalit voters. However, the overall poll dynamics in Mumbai are going to change on account of the weakening unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Senior political journalist Deepak Kaitake pointed out that the Congress's decision could propel some of the Muslim voters, who stood behind Uddhav Thackeray during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. going back to the Congress.
“If the Muslim and Dalit communities turn to the Congress again, Thackeray's vote tally will be affected. Although there has been no official announcement yet on whether the Thackeray brothers will come together or not, the Congress decision will affect the votes of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction," he said.
Meanwhile, another analyst, Jayant Mainkar, said, "Muslim voters in the state, including Mumbai, have affection for Uddhav Thackeray because he openly takes a stand against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This also benefited the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.” While agreeing that the Muslim voters will turn to the Congress to some extent, he said that these voters use their vote by guessing who can get elected.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu feels that the Muslim voters recognise the work done by Uddhav Thackeray during the Corona period.
“There were no riots when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. That is why the Muslim voters trust Thackeray. I am confident that only Thackeray will get the personal votes of Muslim voters. Municipal elections are the elections of workers. Public relations of workers is also an important part. Thackeray will also get these Muslim votes at the local level," he said.
Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad is learnt to have taken a strong position on the party’s decision to go alone. She said, "There is no question of forming an alliance with authoritarian parties. Mumbai belongs to everyone. The Congress does not accept beating up migrants. It believes in taking everyone along.”
Responding to the Congress’s stance, the Mumbai President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Sandeep Deshpande claimed that there has been no talk of an alliance between his party and the Congress. Saying that everyone knows the history of the Congress, he wished the grand old party all the best.
“The immigrants should remember one thing that Mumbai and Maharashtra belong first and foremost to the Marathi people. Here, the diktat of the Marathi people will prevail and the dominance of outsiders will not be tolerated,” he said while asking the Congress to introspect why it fared badly in Bihar.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitesh Rane took a swipe at both the Congress and the MNS for talking in multiple voices. Accusing the Congress of talking in the language of ‘jihadis’, he said, “No one in the country has any faith in the Congress anymore."
The Congress decision to go alone has also not found favour with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whose spokesperson and Mumbai Youth President, Amol Matele, has termed the Congress decision as 'unilateral' and 'beneficial for the BJP'.
He said, "The Congress in charge, Ramesh Chennithala and Varsha Gaikwad, have completely broken the coordination in the alliance by unilaterally announcing to contest the BMC elections on their own. This decision has created the possibility of an unexpected change in the political equations in Mumbai. The BJP will benefit directly and openly from the Congress decision. In a highly competitive election like Mumbai, the division of votes is a golden opportunity for the BJP. It has been proven many times that a strong alternative emerges only if the Maha Vikas Aghadi stays together.”
He said that the Congress decision will not only pave the way for the BJP's victory but will also cause huge damage to the interests of the Mumbaikars.
But the Congress is defending its decision. Party’s spokesperson Suresh Chandra Rajhans said, "Muslims, Dalits and minorities are the traditional votes of Congress. They have never left Congress. In the alliance, many times our voters had to vote for the NCP in the past and for Thackeray's Shiv Sena in recent times. Those voters will now once again stand united behind the Congress.”
But Deepak Kaitake is of the view that the Congress's influence has waned in Mumbai in the last few years. “In the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Congress survived due to the support of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP. But now the Maha Vikas Aghadi itself is under threat,” he said while pointing out that it is not certain whether the Congress will be able to retain the 31 seats it won last time.
