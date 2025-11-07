How PM Modi Has Transformed Varanasi In 11 Years With Massive Developmental Projects
A raft of railway projects, several bridges, the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, ropeway, Transport Nagar, new cricket stadium are all part of this Rs 60,000 crore transformation.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Varanasi always brings with it windfalls for his parliamentary constituency. On his 53rd visit to Varanasi since he was elected its MP in 2014 — a record for any PM visiting his constituency — expectations are again running high.
In his 52 visits so far, the PM has gifted Varanasi projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore, transforming the face of the eternal city over the past 11 years. Here's an overview of all the changes PM Modi has wrought in Varanasi.
The PM had announced the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor project immediately after being elected MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014. Since its inauguration in December 2021, the number of tourists to Varanasi has risen rapidly.
Among other prestige projects are a ropeway, an international stadium, a multi-level parking, a Vande Bharat train to the city, and the Rudraksh Convention Centre. He also cleared the rejuvenation of the Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, and a new double-decker bridge being built over the Ganges that will replace the British-era Malviya Bridge.
Major Railway Projects For Varanasi
On Saturday, the PM will flag off a Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi to Khajuraho, the fourth for the city. This will take the total value of rail projects he has approved for Varanasi to Rs 10,000 crore. These include yard remodeling, doubling of 192 km of tracks, an intermodal station, a dedicated freight corridor, and upgrading of infrastructure to handle over 250 trains.
Today, Varanasi Railway Station is connected to every part of the country. The reconstruction of the station and remodeling of its yard have been completed with a budget of Rs 500 crore.
Rail Projects Cleared By PM Modi For Varanasi
- The new bridge over the Ganga, being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,900 crore to replace the British-era Malviya Bridge, will connect Bihar and West Bengal.
- The Kashi Railway Station is being developed as an intermodal station.
- The Varanasi-Prayagraj rail section is being doubled at a cost of Rs 2,484 crore.
- The under-construction rail bridge over the Ganges at Jhunsi to connect Prayagraj.
- The Mahjhi Bridge over the Ghaghra connecting Ballia in UP with Chhapra in Bihar, being built at a cost of Rs 830 crore.
- The rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga inaugurated in 2024, as part of the new Ghazipur City-Tarighat rail section whose consolidated cost is Rs 1,765 crore.
Varanasi's Train Connectivity Windfall
- 15125/26 Varanasi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express
- 22467/68 Varanasi-Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Express
- 20903/04 Varanasi-Ekta Nagar-Varanasi Mahamana Express
- 6368/67 Varanasi-Kanyakumari-Varanasi Kashi Tamil Sangam Express
- 17324/23 Varanasi-Hubli-Varanasi Weekly Express
- 2268/87 Varanasi-Mysore-Varanasi Express
- 15231/32 Barauni-Varanasi-Gondia Express
- 12946/45 Varanasi-Veraval-Varanasi Express
- 20962/61 Varanasi-Udhna-Varanasi Express
- 22536/35 Varanasi-Rameswaram-Varanasi Express
- 18524/23 Varanasi-Visakhapatnam Express
- 22415/16 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi
- 22500/22499 Varanasi-Deoghar-Varanasi
- 22489/90 Varanasi-Meerut-Varanasi
- 22345/46 Gomti Nagar-Varanasi-Patna
- 20997/20888 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi
- 22435/36 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi
- 22175/76 Varanasi-Agra Cantt-Varanasi
- 26422/21 Varanasi-Khajuraho-Varanasi
Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor (Rs 800 Crore)
The Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, is a living example of how Varanasi has changed over the past 11 years. This was PM Modi's dream project. Its construction has enhanced the beauty of Baba Vishwanath Dham.
Tourists from all over the world are visiting the city now, as it grows in stature as a hub of religious tourism. For this, its ghats and temples were renovated at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The smart-looking streets, rebuilt at a cost of several crores, now have selfie points, light sculptures and light-and-sound shows.
Ropeway (Rs 800 crore)
Varanasi has the only city in India where a ropeway is being built for urban transport. Costing around Rs 800 crore, it's being built from Banaras Cantt Railway Station to Godaulia. Using it, not only will tourists be able to reach the Vishwanath temple with ease, but will also be able to admire the Kashi's beauty from the air.
New Transport Nagar, Township
A 207-acre, multi-crore Transport Nagar on the model of the one in Delhi, has been inaugurated in Varanasi. This will accommodate all buses plying to-and-from Purvanchal, and is expected to provide relief from traffic jams at the heart of the city.
Also underway is the construction of a new township project over 400 acres along Varanasi's the Ring Road. It will include Varun Vihar, World City, Medicine City, Vedic City and Vidya Niketan City, and contain all modern amenities and markets.
Stadiums For Sports
New sports facilities are also being added to Varanasi. This includes an international cricket stadium being constructed over 30 acres in Ganjari at a cost of Rs 452 crore. It will feature facilities for cricket, badminton, table tennis and other sports. It's expected to host international matches soon.
The Dr Sampurnanand Multipurpose Sports Stadium, nicknamed Sigra Stadium, has also been upgraded to an international stadium with state-of-the-art facilities. It will contain facilities for indoor sports. Together, these new stadiums are expected to establish Varanasi as a sports hub.
A Rs 60,000 Crore Transformation
BJP Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari said Varanasi's face has been changed since 2014. Its roads, streets, ghats, facilities, and stations have all been renovated. Over the past 11 years, Varanasi has transformed into a world-class city with the Vishwanath Corridor, railway projects, sports facilities, a new medical college, and healthcare facilities.
In all, PM Modi's visits have fetched Varanasi projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore. This time, he will flag-off the Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat from the city, while also virtually inaugurating three other Vande Bharats, connecting Lucknow with Saharanpur, Firozpur with Delhi, and Ernakulam with Bengaluru.
Locals say that previously, Varanasi was burdened with overflowing filth, broken roads, stray animals, and a lack of basic amenities. After 2014, the PM has transformed the city. Kashi is now becoming a global city.
