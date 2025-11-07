ETV Bharat / bharat

How PM Modi Has Transformed Varanasi In 11 Years With Massive Developmental Projects

PM Modi will inaugurate four Vande Bharat trains at Varanasi tomorrow, including one connecting the city with Khajuraho ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Varanasi always brings with it windfalls for his parliamentary constituency. On his 53rd visit to Varanasi since he was elected its MP in 2014 — a record for any PM visiting his constituency — expectations are again running high. In his 52 visits so far, the PM has gifted Varanasi projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore, transforming the face of the eternal city over the past 11 years. Here's an overview of all the changes PM Modi has wrought in Varanasi. The PM had announced the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor project immediately after being elected MP from Varanasi for the first time in 2014. Since its inauguration in December 2021, the number of tourists to Varanasi has risen rapidly. Among other prestige projects are a ropeway, an international stadium, a multi-level parking, a Vande Bharat train to the city, and the Rudraksh Convention Centre. He also cleared the rejuvenation of the Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, and a new double-decker bridge being built over the Ganges that will replace the British-era Malviya Bridge. Major Railway Projects For Varanasi On Saturday, the PM will flag off a Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi to Khajuraho, the fourth for the city. This will take the total value of rail projects he has approved for Varanasi to Rs 10,000 crore. These include yard remodeling, doubling of 192 km of tracks, an intermodal station, a dedicated freight corridor, and upgrading of infrastructure to handle over 250 trains. Today, Varanasi Railway Station is connected to every part of the country. The reconstruction of the station and remodeling of its yard have been completed with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Rail Projects Cleared By PM Modi For Varanasi The new bridge over the Ganga, being constructed at a cost of Rs 2,900 crore to replace the British-era Malviya Bridge, will connect Bihar and West Bengal. The Kashi Railway Station is being developed as an intermodal station. The Varanasi-Prayagraj rail section is being doubled at a cost of Rs 2,484 crore. The under-construction rail bridge over the Ganges at Jhunsi to connect Prayagraj. The Mahjhi Bridge over the Ghaghra connecting Ballia in UP with Chhapra in Bihar, being built at a cost of Rs 830 crore. The rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga inaugurated in 2024, as part of the new Ghazipur City-Tarighat rail section whose consolidated cost is Rs 1,765 crore. Varanasi's Train Connectivity Windfall 15125/26 Varanasi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express 22467/68 Varanasi-Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Express 20903/04 Varanasi-Ekta Nagar-Varanasi Mahamana Express 6368/67 Varanasi-Kanyakumari-Varanasi Kashi Tamil Sangam Express 17324/23 Varanasi-Hubli-Varanasi Weekly Express 2268/87 Varanasi-Mysore-Varanasi Express 15231/32 Barauni-Varanasi-Gondia Express 12946/45 Varanasi-Veraval-Varanasi Express 20962/61 Varanasi-Udhna-Varanasi Express 22536/35 Varanasi-Rameswaram-Varanasi Express 18524/23 Varanasi-Visakhapatnam Express 22415/16 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi 22500/22499 Varanasi-Deoghar-Varanasi 22489/90 Varanasi-Meerut-Varanasi 22345/46 Gomti Nagar-Varanasi-Patna 20997/20888 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi 22435/36 Varanasi-New Delhi-Varanasi 22175/76 Varanasi-Agra Cantt-Varanasi 26422/21 Varanasi-Khajuraho-Varanasi Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor (Rs 800 Crore)