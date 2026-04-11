ETV Bharat / bharat

How Pakistan Became The backchannel In US, Iran Talks And Where It Leaves India

Then unexpectedly the firing toned down. Not because of Washington or the United Nations but because of Pakistan. Since the ceasefire took hold, Pakistan has found itself on top of every global headline. It became the negotiator, the mediator and the one country that could talk to everyone. To understand the recent rise of Pakistan further, we spoke to two experts who have spent decades closely observing diplomacy and politics. Neerja Chowdhury, senior journalist and author of 'How Prime Ministers Decide' has long tracked how leaders navigate moments of war and peace from a journalist’s vantage point. Meera Shankar, a former diplomat and India’s Ambassador to the United States, served in the Prime Minister’s Office from 1985 to 1991 and brings with her deep experience from within the system. How Pakistan Got the Call Talking to ETV Bharat, their answers were honest but uncomfortable. And very different from the official line coming out of South Block. The conventional wisdom in Delhi has always been simple. Isolate Pakistan. Call them a terror sponsor. Refuse to talk. But the world does not care about conventional wisdom when oil shipments are stopped and cities are burning. Shankar put it plainly. "Look, Pakistan did it together with Egypt and Turkey and with China," she said. "Because Pakistan and China had a joint proposal earlier." She paused, choosing her next words carefully. "And it is also being said that Iran which was not ready to accept the first ceasefire agreed to it because China put a little pressure on them. China is their biggest oil buying country. Because other countries had reduced their purchases from there due to the restrictions imposed by the US on Iran. I think China had a lot of influence on Iran," Shankar added.

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Islamabad (AP)

Chowdhury agreed from a different angle. She said that Pakistan has very good relations with Iran and Pakistan's relations with America are very good. There are many reasons for that. And behind the scenes, China must have given its go ahead for this. It must have influenced Iran as well. So Pakistan finds itself in a very good position. Add Turkey. Add the Islamic world. Add the fact that Pakistan shares a border with Iran, added Chowdhury.Shankar laid out the reasons methodically. According to her, Pakistan’s relationships are a key factor in its emergence as a negotiator.'One is its border with Iran. Second is China—Tehran’s biggest partner—and Pakistan enjoys very strong ties with Beijing, sometimes even acting as a bridge for it. And third, Pakistan has better relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. So, in a sense, it sits right in the middle,' she said. That is the geometry of it. Pakistan sits in the center of overlapping circles. India does not.So the questions is where was India while Pakistan was taking calls from Tehran and Washington? Shankar was direct. 'As far as India is concerned, we had said that we can play some role, but only when we ask from the countries that are engaged in war,' she said. 'It means that we will not offer ourselves, but if the rest of the countries agree, then we will do it.'Chowdhury too was direct in her assessment. She said India’s first mistake was not speaking out after the attack on Iran that led to the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Even when relations are strained, she argued, such moments call for a clear response—but in this case, India shared a long and deep relationship with Iran, which made the silence even more noticeable.She did not stop there. "The second error we've made is that we've used foreign policy for domestic politics," she said. "That has been our biggest error."

As questions grow around Pakistan’s emerging diplomatic role, the discussion inevitably turns to what it means for India’s strategic position.



Shankar said, 'I think that Pakistan's success in the ceasefire is good for us too because during this time, all our oil and gas supplies had stopped. There was a lot of shortage here too. And people were having trouble getting cylinders. Because companies were having trouble getting gas, they started reducing production.'

Paramilitary soldiers patrol to ensure security ahead of the US-Iran talks, in Islamabad (AP)

Members of the media work at a media centre set up for the coverage of the US-Iran talks, in Islamabad (AP)

She was not defending Pakistan. She was describing reality. Further she added that, "So it is good for us too that if there is a long agreement during the ceasefire, but whether it will come out or not, there is still a question on it. Because there is a lot of distance between the US and Iran. And Israel is also trying to interfere. Because in Lebanon even after the ceasefire, there was a lot of bombing happened and 300 people reportedly have died in it. So, even in Iran, in Hormuz, they said that we will let the ships go. During these two weeks, they stopped it. So, now they are trying to somehow make this ceasefire a little stable. So, we will have to see where it goes further. Because there is a lot of distance between the two parties."Chowdhury put it even more simply."I would say that as far as efforts towards peace go up, succeeded in that," she said. "There's nobody on earth who doesn't want some breakthrough and peace to become permanent and ceasefire to hold. Everybody has a stake. So to say that Pakistan should not do it, I mean, I hope Pakistan's efforts succeed. Because that's what's happening right now. There is a time for everything, time changes also and we have to bide the time now", she added.When asked whether Pakistan’s growing global recognition affects India’s core allegation that it sponsors terrorism, experts were clear that the concern remains unchanged and is unlikely to fade."Our stand is that as long as they back terrorism and sponsor it, we will not talk with them. So that stand is in its place," said Chowdhury.On whether India should rethink its diplomatic approach Shankar was cautious in her response. Without taking names she suggested that in situations of conflict and competing global interests, India must avoid leaning too closely towards any single bloc, warning that it can weaken credibility. 'Where there is such a situation, where conflict has broken out and different countries have different interests, we should not tilt too much towards any one group,' she said. 'Otherwise, our credibility gets affected.'Chowdhury however was more direct in her assessment of India’s current approach. She argued that India is broadly on the right track, pointing to outreach efforts across regions, particularly the Gulf to safeguard energy and economic interests. She also noted ongoing engagement with key partners and described India’s traditional 'middle path' diplomacy as something that must be preserved.On relations with major powers, she remarked, "The United States today is a very transactional partner. We don’t know how long a particular approach will last, so we have to manage that relationship carefully as well". She also pointed to India’s engagement with Europe and other trade partners as a positive example of balanced diplomacy.Chowdhury summed up her view on strategic positioning more bluntly by saying, "taking a one sided stand is probably not wise. We should have done more for peace if we had stronger ties but in the current reality, we have to work within our limits. Putting all our eggs in one basket would not be sensible."Pakistan for now sits at the centre of global diplomacy, not out of broad approval but because it has become a key channel in a tense and fast moving moment. US, Iran talks and backchannel exchanges are currently running through Islamabad. India’s response remains measured and strategic, staying close to the Gulf, keeping channels open with Iran, managing a transactional United States and maintaining steady ties with Europe while watching how events develop.

As Chowdhury noted that foreign policy rarely moves in straight lines and as Shankar said the distance between key players is still significant. At this stage discussions are still underway and outcomes remain uncertain with the world closely watching how durable this fragile arrangement in Pakistan really proves to be.