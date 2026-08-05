ETV Bharat / bharat

How Odisha Slashed Its Debt To Become One Of India's Most Fiscally Prudent States

Bhubaneswar: Till the early 2000s, Odisha was among India's most debt-ridden states. The state was grappling with high revenue deficits, mounting interests and limited funds for developmental goals. However, the turnaround began with a series of structural reforms in the past two decades.

The implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, debt restructuring, strict expenditure control, improved tax administration, stronger public financial management and a cautious borrowing strategy has helped Odisha to become one of the country's most fiscally prudent states.

In addition to these reforms, the non-tax revenue from mining sector, continuous investment in infrastructure building helped Odisha reduce its debt burden and become financially sound. Recently Odisha has emerged as the fifth state in Investment Friendliness Index by the Niti Aayog signaling the confidence of investors on the government.

Expressing his satisfaction over the investment intents to the state, chief minister Mohan Majhi said, "While states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had achieved industrialisation much earlier, Odisha started the process relatively late but is now progressing at a rapid pace. The state has attracted investment intents worth Rs 20 lakh crore in the last two years. So far, 453 industrial projects have been approved, which are expected to bring in investments of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

During the past two years, the government has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 152 projects worth Rs 3.11 lakh crore, creating employment opportunities for around 2.5 lakh youth." He added that the government is focusing on promoting industrialisation and generating employment across all districts of the state.

According to the state's latest Economic Survey, Odisha has made a Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been growing at 7.9% The state also stands out among other states with very less debt burden of 13.6% of the GSDP, which is far less than other states like Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala. Besides, Odisha also generates surplus revenue at 3% of the GSDP, which helps in launching welfare schemes like Subhadra and CM Kishan scheme. The capital outlay of the state is also substantaially higher than other states at 6.5% of the GSDP.

"Fiscal stability of any state directly leads to proactive policy continuity and infrastructure readiness, which help in attracting investment to the state. When a state government isn't burdened by high debt servicing costs, public funds are spent on infrastructure developmet," said Satya Priya Rath, Director (Budget)-cum-Additional Secretary in the Finance Department of the Government of Odisha.