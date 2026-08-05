How Odisha Slashed Its Debt To Become One Of India's Most Fiscally Prudent States
Odisha's structural reforms sparked an economic turnaround, drawing Rs 20 lakh crore in investment intents and achieving a low 13.6% debt-to-GSDP ratio, writes Minati Singha.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:02 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Till the early 2000s, Odisha was among India's most debt-ridden states. The state was grappling with high revenue deficits, mounting interests and limited funds for developmental goals. However, the turnaround began with a series of structural reforms in the past two decades.
The implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, debt restructuring, strict expenditure control, improved tax administration, stronger public financial management and a cautious borrowing strategy has helped Odisha to become one of the country's most fiscally prudent states.
In addition to these reforms, the non-tax revenue from mining sector, continuous investment in infrastructure building helped Odisha reduce its debt burden and become financially sound. Recently Odisha has emerged as the fifth state in Investment Friendliness Index by the Niti Aayog signaling the confidence of investors on the government.
Expressing his satisfaction over the investment intents to the state, chief minister Mohan Majhi said, "While states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had achieved industrialisation much earlier, Odisha started the process relatively late but is now progressing at a rapid pace. The state has attracted investment intents worth Rs 20 lakh crore in the last two years. So far, 453 industrial projects have been approved, which are expected to bring in investments of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.
During the past two years, the government has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 152 projects worth Rs 3.11 lakh crore, creating employment opportunities for around 2.5 lakh youth." He added that the government is focusing on promoting industrialisation and generating employment across all districts of the state.
According to the state's latest Economic Survey, Odisha has made a Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has been growing at 7.9% The state also stands out among other states with very less debt burden of 13.6% of the GSDP, which is far less than other states like Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala. Besides, Odisha also generates surplus revenue at 3% of the GSDP, which helps in launching welfare schemes like Subhadra and CM Kishan scheme. The capital outlay of the state is also substantaially higher than other states at 6.5% of the GSDP.
"Fiscal stability of any state directly leads to proactive policy continuity and infrastructure readiness, which help in attracting investment to the state. When a state government isn't burdened by high debt servicing costs, public funds are spent on infrastructure developmet," said Satya Priya Rath, Director (Budget)-cum-Additional Secretary in the Finance Department of the Government of Odisha.
Odisha has been investing on deep-water ports, dedicated freight corridors, clean energy networks, and industrial parks, which gave confidence to investors that the state can fulfil the commitments it has made by enabling a business environemnt, explained Rath. "This is precisely why capital expenditure in states with low debt ratios yields sustainable, multi-decadal private investments," he said.
With such a robust fiscal status, financial experts are confident that Odisha will serve as a primary growth engines like other major industrial states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, in achieving India's target of being a fully developed economy by 2047.
"Odisha will contribute significantly in making India a $35 trillion economy by 2047. Odisha recently turned out to be the 5th state in Investment Friendliness Index. A state's underlying fiscal health directly influences investor confidence, regulatory stability, and infrastructure reliability. odisha has huge potential not only steel and aluminium, but also in apparrel, petrochemicals, food processing and tourism," said Rajib Sekhar Sahu, chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Odisha State Council.
However, experts suggest the government should focus on creating more assets than spending of freebies and cash to account schemes. Economists emphasize that top-performing states rely on efficient execution and long-term asset development rather than sheer expenditure expansion.
Dillip Bisoi, former information commissioner and financial expert said that Odisha's fiscal position looks pink but its more of an economic distrortion the state is heading to. "Nearly 20% of the state's economy comes from non-tax regime and particularly from mining sector the state receives Rs 50,000 crore annually. This is a temporary revenue because once the mineral resources get exhausted, the revenue will stop coming. The way the state government is indulging in non-productive expenditures like distributing money in schemes like Subhadra and CM Kishan, the state's economy appears to be vulnerable," said Bisoi.
Despite the improvement in fiscal status, Odisha is still facing regional imbalance and gaps in the income levels of people. "Odisha has successfully ovecome the debt burden but the next phase of growth can be possible by reducing regional imbalance and inclusive growth," said former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo. Even many mineral rich districts face critical infrastructure gaps, added Kanungo. "Three main contributions of Odisha for India's economy is it's rich mineral resources, it's a consuming state and agricultural surplus. But unless regional imbalance is reduced, the state cannot be a big economic force," he said.
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