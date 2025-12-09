ETV Bharat / bharat

A Strategic Stop In Addis Ababa: How India Is Repositioning Itself In African Geopolitics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Ethiopia next week will mark a significant push in India’s Africa outreach at a time when major powers are stepping up influence across the continent.

Though no official announcement regarding the visit has been made as yet, media reports suggest that Modi will visit the African nation next week amid visits to the West Asian nations of Jordan and Oman.

By choosing Addis Ababa - the seat of the African Union (AU) and a pivotal player in the Horn of Africa – New Delhi is signalling its intent to deepen political engagement and reclaim strategic space in a region central to global governance, connectivity and maritime security.

At a time when major powers – including China, the US, the European Union, the Gulf nations and Türkiye – are expanding their influence in Africa, India’s outreach signals an intention to reclaim diplomatic space and consolidate relationships built over decades. Ethiopia, given its population size, its traditional leadership role in African multilateralism and its geographic location at the crossroads of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, has emerged as a natural anchor for India in the region.

In fact, Modi’s visit to Addis Ababa will come close om the heels of his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg last month. Both leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership and capacity building, trade and investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages.

Historical linkages between India and Ethiopia go back 2,000 years of recorded history. Trade between the two countries flourished during the Axumite Empire (1st century AD). Indian traders trade silk and spices for gold and ivory through the ancient port of Adulis in the 6th century AD. In the 16th century AD, the Portuguese assisted the Christian King in Ethiopia to repel Muslim invaders, and with them came Indians from Goa. In 1868, General Robert Napier led a punitive expedition to obtain the release of European diplomats and missionaries who had been imprisoned by Emperor Tewodros II in his bunker fort at Makdala. The 30,000-strong force had 13,000 soldiers from India, mostly Sikhs. The British Army that ended the Italian occupation of Ethiopia (1936-41) also had a sizeable contingent of Indian soldiers. General William Plat, who led one of the three simultaneous attacks, commanded a force consisting of the 4th and 5th Indian Divisions.

Ethiopia is Africa’s oldest independent country and its second largest in terms of population. Apart from a five-year occupation by Benito Mussolini’s Italy, it has never been colonised. Diplomatic relations between India and Ethiopia at the legation level were established in 1948. Full diplomatic relations were established in 1950 with Sardar Sant Singh as the first Ambassador.

According to the Department of Commerce, India’s total trade with Ethiopia stood at $571.52 million during 2023-2024. During this period, India’s export to Ethiopia stood at $489.59 million, and imports were $81.93 million.

Exports from India mainly include primary and semi-finished iron and steel products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, machinery and instruments, and manufactured products of metal. Major imports by India from Ethiopia were pulses, precious and semi-precious stones, vegetables and seeds, leather and spices.

Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank in New Delhi, sees Modi's likely to visit to Ethiopia as something big in terms of India-Africa relations.