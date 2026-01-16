ETV Bharat / bharat

National Startup Day 2026: How Government Schools In Rajasthan Are Fostering Innovation And Entrepreneurship Among Girl Students

Jaipur: How does a nation progress? How can India become Viksit by 2047? Many of you who are reading this won't be around then. But today's young minds will be. That's why, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Startup India on January 16, 2016.

Today, on the National Startup Day that was launched by PM Modi in 2022, India is marking a decade of the Startup India initiative. It's time to recognise the contribution of startups to the country's economic development.

At Jaipur, which is coming up as a hub of startup innovation, ETV Bharat met some promising underprivileged children, who, despite the limited resources in government schools, and amid other hardships, are demonstrating extraordinary talent, simply because of rudimentary STEM education, the benefit of Maker Labs in their schools, and a little help from NGOs Aasra Foundation Jaipur and Vidyalaya Udyam.

Their initial focus is on girl students, because this is a cohort that, for a variety of reasons, receive less push towards STEM education and entrepreneurship. Further down the line, this is reflected in the Labour Force Survey 2023-24 that shows female labour participation rate in India at a disappointing 41.7 per cent, and that too, uneven. It is 47.6 per cent in rural areas, but only 25.4 per cent in urban areas.

How Startup Culture Is Spreading In Rajasthan

Vivek Sharma, founder of the NGO, said both Aasra Foundation, Jaipur, and Vidyalaya Udyam are encouraging boys and girls in government schools to embrace technology and entrepreneurship, with girls their first focus. To this end, innovation and entrepreneurship skills are being taught through Maker Labs and STEM education. The objective of the Maker Lab and STEM education initiative in Rajasthan is to develop entrepreneurial and technical skills in girls.

They want to encourage girls not only to become job seekers, but also to establish their own enterprises and create cutting-edge technology. Currently, two permanent STEM and Maker Labs are successfully operating at government schools in Jaipur. There are more in Udaipur, especially in rural areas. The experience of this first phase demonstrates that with right resources and guidance, even rural girls can excel in science and technology.

Afsana's Rain Sensor Module

Afsana Parveen, a student at a government school in Jhotwara, has developed a project based on a rain sensor, servo motor, and Arduino, a single-board microcontroller kit built by an Italian open-source hardware and software company. It detects rain and automatically activates a security system to protect essential items. Afsana explains that the purpose of this project is to demonstrate that a structure can be covered or closed without human assistance during rain. It can be used to protect clothes or solar panels, or automatically close windows and shades.