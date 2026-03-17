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COPD Today, Suffocate Tomorrow: How Dust, Ozone, Changing Weather Is Driving A Year-Round Crisis In India's Cities

Not only do India's cities suffer from summer pollution, it's also driven by sources that are different from those driving winter smog ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Air pollution in India, particularly in the national capital, is increasingly emerging as a year-round public health crisis rather than a seasonal winter problem, according to multiple analyses of air quality data, expert observations and medical evidence.

While Delhi’s winter smog has long dominated headlines, recent assessments of data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that high pollution levels persist throughout the year. Summer months, typically perceived as relatively cleaner, often record particulate matter concentrations far exceeding national and global safety limits. And, according to experts, summer pollution is largely driven by sources that are different from those driving winter smog.

Experts say the emerging pattern reflects a complex combination of local emissions, atmospheric chemistry, changing weather conditions and urbanisation trends, factors that are increasingly making toxic air a permanent feature of life in many Indian cities.

Pollution No Longer A Winter Problem

An analysis of CPCB data from recent years indicates that Delhi experiences elevated pollution levels from March to June as well, with dust and ozone emerging as key pollutants during the warmer months.

At present, the city is operating under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with air quality falling into the 'Poor' category on four of the last seven days, a sign that unhealthy air conditions are not confined to the winter smog season. Particulate matter levels in summer illustrate the scale of the problem.

As of March 16, air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category across 17 cities, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Hajipur, Ambala, Ballabgarh, Barbil, Bhiwadi, Bileipada, Kunjemura, Manesar, Nandesari, Pali, Singrauli, Tonk, Tumidih and Yamuna Nagar. Meanwhile, Korba recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, according to the latest air quality data.

The CPCB reported that the average PM10 concentrations in India during the months of March, April, May, and June of 2024 were twice as high as the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) limit, with concentrations of 179, 201, 248, and 195 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) respectively. The NAAQS limit for PM10 (which includes PM2.5) for India is 100 µg/m³ daily; however, according to WHO guidelines, the maximum level of PM10 is 45 µg/m³.

The average level of PM2.5 in India was also significantly higher than WHO-recommended levels; for example, in May 2024, the average PM2.5 level in India was 92 µg/m³, far higher than either the NAAQS level of 60 µg/m³ or WHO's recommendation of 15 µg/m³.

Ozone, Delhi's Top Pollutant

Summer months can also have the highest Ground Level Ozone (GLO), due to heat and intense sunlight. In a hot environment like India's, photo-chemical reactions from sunlight create higher concentrations of ozone. Ozone pollution is becoming more prevalent in Delhi, as evidenced by this year's data.

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that GLO was the lead pollutant in the capital on 16 days in February, indicating that photochemical pollution is emerging as a year-round concern.

Unlike particulate matter (PM, both 10 and 2,5), ozone is not directly emitted into the environment; rather, it is created through reactions between NOX (nitrogen oxides, NO and NO2) and VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds — carbon-based gases released from paints, solvents, cleaners, and fuels) when exposed to sunlight. Much of the NOX and VOCs that produce ozone come from vehicle exhaust, industry, and fuel combustion. This means there is enough precursor gas (NOX and VOCs) for ozone formation in the atmosphere over Delhi-NCR most of the time, given that ozone is regularly found to be Delhi's top pollutant even in January.

Experts say this shift complicates the pollution challenge because ozone control requires reducing multiple precursor pollutants, rather than targeting a single emission source.

Dust, Construction, Burning Leaves: Just Urban Things

B S Vohra, environment activist and president of the East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said the country is witnessing a structural shift in pollution patterns. “Toxic air is no longer limited to seasonal winter smog. A dangerous mix of climate-driven dust storms, relentless construction activity, rising vehicle emissions, and ozone formation is making pollution a year-round reality,” Vohra told ETV Bharat.

“Instead of temporary spikes, many cities now face persistently hazardous air quality that threatens public health, ecosystems, and everyday urban life. Governments must take stringent measures to save metro cities and make them livable,” he said.

Environmental campaigner Bhavreen Kandhari also stressed that pollution has never been limited to winter. “Toxic air has never really been only a winter phenomenon, we are just finally acknowledging that reality,” she said. According to Kandhari, several overlooked sources contribute to pollution during the warmer months.

“Construction dust and road dust are major contributors. Another key issue is that cities don't have systems to manage fallen dry leaves between March and May, a lot of which gets burnt in the open as a result, releasing particulate matter and toxic gases,” she said.

What The Weatherman Won't Tell

Weather has an important influence on pollution levels, as well as emissions. Recent research has shown that weather can make up to 40 per cent difference in air quality in many Indian cities.

The study was conducted by Delhi-based research organisation Climate Trends, to determine the influence of meteorological factors on air quality in various Indian cities, using data from different CPCB air quality monitoring stations.

During the observation period, the researchers identified three primary meteorological conditions (low wind speed, excessive humidity, and stagnation in the atmosphere) that contributed to trapping pollutants near the earth's surface. Particulate matter that is released into the ambient atmosphere will stay near the ground until it is eventually forced to disperse into the atmosphere.

The study estimated that a shift to well-ventilated atmospheric conditions alone could reduce PM2.5 levels by 35-40 per cent, highlighting the strong role played by seasonal meteorology. However, while weather may worsen pollution episodes, scientists emphasise that emissions remain the underlying driver.

Southern Discomfort