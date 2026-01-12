ETV Bharat / bharat

How Do You Calculate 25 Years From Your Arrest In 2005, SC To Gangster Abu Salem

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told gangster Abu Salem, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, that he was arrested in 2005, and asked, "How do you calculate 25 years from 2005?" Salem claimed that he had completed the 25-year jail term in India.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Senior advocate Rishi Malhotra represented Salem before the bench. Salem was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle. The bench was hearing Salem’s plea against a July last year order of the Bombay High Court, which said prima facie it appeared that the period of 25 years was yet to be completed.

During the hearing, Justice Mehta told Malhotra, "Your arrest was in 2005. How 25 years are you calculating? How do you calculate 25 years from 2005?" The bench posed a specific query to Salem's counsel.

The bench noted that Salem’s conviction is also for TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act) and added, "let us see the present rules of Maharashtra."

"Whether in a case where the accused is convicted under TADA, he would get a single day’s remission or not," asked the bench.