How Could You Do This?: JD(U), After BJP Inducts MLCs Who Beat NDA Nominees, Including Rahul Raj, Who Was Expelled '15 Days Ago'
Having defeated NDA candidates from JD(U), both Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brijwasi have joined the BJP, leaving JD(U) fuming, reports Avinash Kumar.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Patna: The unity of the NDA appears to be fraying in Bihar in the aftermath of the state Legislative Council elections. With Rahul Raj, who was expelled from the BJP on grounds of indiscipline, having won the MLC seat from the Saran Teachers' constituency, and the BJP having inducted him back into the fold post-haste, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha has raised uncomfortable questions about the moves.
"This [reinduction of Rahul Raj] is an internal matter for the BJP. But if he was expelled just 15 days ago for indiscipline, how can he be brought back so quickly? The BJP's top leadership should reflect on this. After all, what was the need for such a hasty re-induction?," Kushwaha said, after arriving in Patna from Banaras on Monday morning, expressing his displeasure while speaking to reporters at the airport.
Elections were held for eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council. Anand Pushkar contested from the JD(U) for the Saran Teachers' constituency, representing the NDA. Rahul Raj, who was a BJP leader at the time, decided to contest the election as well. Angered by this move, the BJP expelled him for six years. Raj went on to contest as an Independent and defeated the JD(U) nominee. A few days later, on October 31, he was inducted into the BJP with much fanfare.
Similarly, Banshidhar Brajbasi — who won the Tirhut Graduates' MLC seat after defeating the JD(U)’s Abhishek Jha — was also inducted into the BJP.
Speculation has intensified in political circles as to why a candidate who defeated a JD(U)-nominated NDA candidate was quickly inducted into the BJP. Now, after Kushwaha's statement, it has become a point of contention. With the JD(U) state president having also advised his party’s top leadership to scrutinise the issue, there is growing talk in Bihar’s political sphere that a rift may be emerging within the NDA.
It is worth noting that out of eight seats in the Bihar MLC elections, one was won by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), two by the RJD, two by Independents, and three by NDA candidates. Of the three seats won by the NDA, two went to the BJP and one to the JD(U). But after the BJP inducted the two Independent MLCs — Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brajwasi — both of whom defeated NDA candidates of the JD(U), anger seems to be simmering in Nitish's party.
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- RJD Registers Victory In Patna Teachers' Constituency MLC Polls, Ends BJP Dominance
- Bihar MLC Poll Results Explained: Similarities, Reversals, And Changes; Prashant Kishor's JSP Enters Legislative Council Too