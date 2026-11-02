ETV Bharat / bharat

How Could You Do This?: JD(U), After BJP Inducts MLCs Who Beat NDA Nominees, Including Rahul Raj, Who Was Expelled '15 Days Ago'

Banshidhar Brajwasi (centre) being inducted in BJP by Sanjay Saraogi (L) and Bihar CM Samrat Chowdhary ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The unity of the NDA appears to be fraying in Bihar in the aftermath of the state Legislative Council elections. With Rahul Raj, who was expelled from the BJP on grounds of indiscipline, having won the MLC seat from the Saran Teachers' constituency, and the BJP having inducted him back into the fold post-haste, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha has raised uncomfortable questions about the moves.

"This [reinduction of Rahul Raj] is an internal matter for the BJP. But if he was expelled just 15 days ago for indiscipline, how can he be brought back so quickly? The BJP's top leadership should reflect on this. After all, what was the need for such a hasty re-induction?," Kushwaha said, after arriving in Patna from Banaras on Monday morning, expressing his displeasure while speaking to reporters at the airport.