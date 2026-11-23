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'How Can You Restrain Political Parties From Raising Their Agenda?': Supreme Court

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed scepticism over a plea alleging that statements by politicians and others had obstructed the administration of justice, asking, "How can you restrain political parties from raising their agenda?"

The court ordered that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India, observing that contempt proceedings are already underway in relation to one of the incidents flagged by the petitioners.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh. Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia represented the petitioners. The bench was hearing a plea filed by two advocates who referred to recent statements and remarks made by some politicians, including on social media, against the judiciary. The plea has arrayed the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Indian National Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Mahua Moitra and others as party respondents. The petitioner’s counsel drew the court’s attention to a recent incident in which a lawyer made unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the courtroom, saying, "This directly affects the judiciary. After this petition was filed, two more incidents have happened. This is a serious issue." On November 18, a three-judge bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta issued notice on a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against the lawyer. The bench orally observed that it would be appropriate if this petition is also placed before that bench and its registry to place the matter before the CJI for passing appropriate directions.