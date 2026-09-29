'How Can Our Orders Be Overreached?': Supreme Court To TN On Claims Of Ban On Fishing By Purse Seine Nets
Purse seine fishing is a method that uses a vertical net attached to a vessel to encircle schools of fish in open water.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government on overreaching its order and sought its response to a plea alleging a fresh ban on fishing by purse seine nets.
Practically, and as a reality check, a bench led by Justice P S Narasimha noted on September 2 that the status of applications for Access Passes under the EEZ Rules, 2025, on the Registration and Licensing of Fishing Craft Portal (ReALCRaft Portal) as of August 3, 2026 is rather disturbing.
It demonstrates a lack of coordinated effort between the Union-appointed issuing authority and the state's verifying authority (a state government official), added the bench.
On September 2, the top court noted that out of the total 257 applications made, almost 226 applications are still pending verification by the State of Tamil Nadu, and only 6 access passes appear to have been issued.
"This is said to be the lowest among all coastal States. Not processing the applications in time, virtually amounts to imposing an unwritten ban, which is impermissible in law. The State of Tamil Nadu is directed to ensure effective, efficient, and timely clearance of the applications as per the rules and regulations which govern the subject," said the bench.
Purse seine fishing is a method that uses a vertical net attached to a vessel to encircle schools of fish in open water.
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. "We have seen the order. It's no breeding season order which bans fishing during the specific period. We will call your secretary. How can our orders be overreached? File your reply in two weeks," the bench told counsel for the Tamil Nadu government.
The bench also termed the issue serious as the state government completely banned fishing instead of complying with the court's direction. Advocate Jaya Sukin, appearing for fishermen from Tamil Nadu, submitted that immediately after the court's order of September 2, the state government issued a notification on September 9 completely banning such a kind of fishing.
The plea filed by fishermen said that the state government deliberately violated this court's order dated September 2, despite the fact that representatives of the state and the director of fisheries were also members of the expert committee and accepted the final report of the expert committee on fishing by purse seine nets.
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