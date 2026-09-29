ETV Bharat / bharat

'How Can Our Orders Be Overreached?': Supreme Court To TN On Claims Of Ban On Fishing By Purse Seine Nets

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government on overreaching its order and sought its response to a plea alleging a fresh ban on fishing by purse seine nets.

Practically, and as a reality check, a bench led by Justice P S Narasimha noted on September 2 that the status of applications for Access Passes under the EEZ Rules, 2025, on the Registration and Licensing of Fishing Craft Portal (ReALCRaft Portal) as of August 3, 2026 is rather disturbing.

It demonstrates a lack of coordinated effort between the Union-appointed issuing authority and the state's verifying authority (a state government official), added the bench.

On September 2, the top court noted that out of the total 257 applications made, almost 226 applications are still pending verification by the State of Tamil Nadu, and only 6 access passes appear to have been issued.

"This is said to be the lowest among all coastal States. Not processing the applications in time, virtually amounts to imposing an unwritten ban, which is impermissible in law. The State of Tamil Nadu is directed to ensure effective, efficient, and timely clearance of the applications as per the rules and regulations which govern the subject," said the bench.