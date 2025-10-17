'How Can India Become Vishwaguru?': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Shares Cryptic Post After Meeting Him In Jodhpur Jail
"Wondering how India can become Vishwaguru when its 4 pillars: Parliament, Bureaucracy, Judiciary and Media are corrupt, partisan, incapable and bereft of values?" she shared.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 8:17 AM IST
Jodhpur: Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, has lashed out at the government and questioned how India could call itself a "Vishwaguru" when its four pillars of democracy are "corrupt and bereft of values".
Nine days after her first visit to Jodhpur Central Jail, where her husband is lodged, Gitanjali visited the prison again on Thursday when, she says, she handed him a children's Encyclopedia. She also said her husband is thankful to everyone for their support during this period.
Met @Wangchuk66 at Jodhpur today! Gave him the children’s Encyclopedia that he had requested for! He thanks everyone for their support and shares this song of optimism to not lose hope:https://t.co/rQKx1PZO7G— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) October 16, 2025
Later in the day, Gitanjali shared another post on X questioning India's democratic values, and wrote, "Wondering how India can become a Vishwaguru when its 4 pillars: Parliament, Bureaucracy, Judiciary and Media are corrupt, partisan, incapable and bereft of values?"
"How can India transform into a country where every politician, bureaucrat, lawyer, judge, reporter and professional is sincere and selfless?" she added.
Wondering how India can become a Vishwaguru when its 4 pillars: Parliament, Bureaucracy, Judiciary and Media are corrupt, partisan, incapable and bereft of values?— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) October 16, 2025
Notably, Sonam Wangchuk's elder brother, Tsetan Dorje Ley, and lawyer Mustafa Haji had earlier visited him with special permission. However, when Amararam, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP from Sikar, accompanied a delegation to meet Sonam Wangchuk, the jail administration refused to grant him permission. The MP accused the central government of failing to fulfill its promises to the people of Ladakh. The MP described Wangchuk's imprisonment as an "act of repression" by the government.
Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) following violent clashes in Ladakh during a protest for statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule. At least four persons were killed while more than 90 sustained injuries, with the government accusing him of inciting the violence. After his detention, he was taken to Delhi, from where he was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail on September 26.
Earlier this week during a hearing, the district magistrate of Leh informed Supreme Court that Sonam Wangchuk "had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community...."
