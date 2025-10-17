ETV Bharat / bharat

'How Can India Become Vishwaguru?': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Shares Cryptic Post After Meeting Him In Jodhpur Jail

Gitanjali Angmo ( File/ANI )

Jodhpur: Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, has lashed out at the government and questioned how India could call itself a "Vishwaguru" when its four pillars of democracy are "corrupt and bereft of values". Nine days after her first visit to Jodhpur Central Jail, where her husband is lodged, Gitanjali visited the prison again on Thursday when, she says, she handed him a children's Encyclopedia. She also said her husband is thankful to everyone for their support during this period. Later in the day, Gitanjali shared another post on X questioning India's democratic values, and wrote, "Wondering how India can become a Vishwaguru when its 4 pillars: Parliament, Bureaucracy, Judiciary and Media are corrupt, partisan, incapable and bereft of values?"