ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Declines To Issue Omnibus Directions To Prevent Stampedes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to issue omnibus directions on a PIL seeking comprehensive directions to prevent stampedes during large public gatherings, including religious events, political rallies, and yatras.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench raised fundamental questions about the scope of judicial intervention in matters which involved crowd management and law and order.

During the hearing, the CJI asked the petitioner’s counsel: "Suppose some people want to exercise their fundamental right and do a dharna in Delhi?"

The bench noted that while the court can regulate such events, ensuring they are held at designated places and do not cause obstructions, it must also protect the citizens' rights to association and freedom of speech. Regarding capacity limits, the CJI asked, "If a rally is to happen in Chennai at a ground that accommodates 10,000 people, but 50,000 turn up, then what do we do?

The counsel drew the court's attention to stampedes at Karur and Bengaluru, and added that 56 lives were lost, as there are no standard operative procedures to be followed. She added that whenever there is a tragedy, it comes under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which gave guidelines in 2014.

The bench said directions can be issued for one particular public place, for example, schools, colleges, cinemas, and even guidelines for commercial malls. "But to issue omnibus directions, as and when a political rally takes place, or some yatra takes place, they should have some regulatory measures. It will become very difficult. How will the police force or law enforcement agency comply with the direction?” observed the bench.

When counsel mentioned the Karur stampede, the bench said, "How to stop people from coming, and how can you prevent people from participating?"

The counsel said, "Unfortunately, there is no legal definition for the term stampede."