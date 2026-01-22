Supreme Court Declines To Issue Omnibus Directions To Prevent Stampedes
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to issue omnibus directions on a PIL seeking comprehensive directions to prevent stampedes during large public gatherings, including religious events, political rallies, and yatras.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench raised fundamental questions about the scope of judicial intervention in matters which involved crowd management and law and order.
During the hearing, the CJI asked the petitioner’s counsel: "Suppose some people want to exercise their fundamental right and do a dharna in Delhi?"
The bench noted that while the court can regulate such events, ensuring they are held at designated places and do not cause obstructions, it must also protect the citizens' rights to association and freedom of speech. Regarding capacity limits, the CJI asked, "If a rally is to happen in Chennai at a ground that accommodates 10,000 people, but 50,000 turn up, then what do we do?
The counsel drew the court's attention to stampedes at Karur and Bengaluru, and added that 56 lives were lost, as there are no standard operative procedures to be followed. She added that whenever there is a tragedy, it comes under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which gave guidelines in 2014.
The bench said directions can be issued for one particular public place, for example, schools, colleges, cinemas, and even guidelines for commercial malls. "But to issue omnibus directions, as and when a political rally takes place, or some yatra takes place, they should have some regulatory measures. It will become very difficult. How will the police force or law enforcement agency comply with the direction?” observed the bench.
When counsel mentioned the Karur stampede, the bench said, "How to stop people from coming, and how can you prevent people from participating?"
The counsel said, "Unfortunately, there is no legal definition for the term stampede."
The CJI noted that the petitioner can place his suggestions before the Election Commission.
The bench asked, "Can we issue such directions at all?" and expressed reservations at the feasibility of court-mandated, all-encompassing guidelines for crowd control.
After hearing detailed submissions, the apex court permitted the petitioner to pursue the matter before the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Election Commissionof India.
The bench noted that the petition filed by Tumbalam Gooty Venkatesh sought a direction to the Centre to frame and implement a binding standard operating procedure (SOP) for crowd management and safety for large public gatherings.
The bench noted that similar directions have been sought to implement SOP in political rallies across the country during the Model Code of Conduct. "The petitioner has also sought formulation for a national crowd management safety code with real-time updates ... We find the issues were raised by the petitioner in representation on December 18, 2025," observed the bench.
The bench said that the issue sought to be raised revolves around the responsibility of states and the Centre to maintain law and order in such public events and gatherings.
"Since petitioner has already approached the MHA, we deem it appropriate to dispose of the plea at this stage to enable the petitioner to pursue representation before Union of India and that he may also furnish a copy of this representation to the Election Commission as well … We leave it for the competent authority to consider the representation if they deem it appropriate," said the bench, in its order.
The bench also noted that the representation was given on December 18, and the petition for filing in the top court was ready on December 21. The bench said the authorities have to be given some "breathing time" while disposing of the PIL.
