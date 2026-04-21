ETV Bharat / bharat

How Are People Across Bihar's Border Coping With Nepal's New Customs Duty Rules?

Patna: In March this year, Balendra Shah was elected Prime Minister of Nepal in a landslide verdict. On April 15, his new government announced it would levy customs duty (5-80 per cent) on goods imported from India exceeding Rs 100 in value, sparking controversy.

India and Nepal share an open border spanning roughly 1,751 km, from Uttarakhand (~275 km), Uttar Pradesh (~600 km), Bihar (~700 km) to West Bengal (~100 km). For decades, especially in the seven districts each of UP and Bihar that stretch across this porous border, people of both sides have traded, shared a cultural bond and married, engendering a "Roti-Beti" relationship that has come to symbolise its depth.

But now, questions are being asked about this "cozy relationship", on both sides of the border. Increasing border restrictions, customs duty collection, and vehicle seizures have created tensions between the two countries.

Recent incidents at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's ​​Sitamarhi district further highlight this changing environment. Tensions suddenly erupted near Indrawa in Sonbarsa block, when Nepali security personnel stopped vehicles belonging to Indian citizens traveling to Nepal, confiscated some of the vehicles, and in some cases, allegedly indulged in "indecent behaviour".

In protest, people on the Indian side also stopped vehicles coming from Nepal, quickly descending into a chaos, as traffic on both sides got disrupted. Eventually, India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel deployed at the border, intervened to get the vehicles seized by Nepal released for normalcy to be restored.

But it isn't limited to one incident, as Nepal's Balen Shah government's enforces the strict new customs regulations. This has led to a market recession in the towns of Bihar near the Nepal border.

"This will bring our business to a standstill," said Avinash Kumar, a businessman in Motihari. He added, "We used to export goods worth Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 to Nepal daily. Duty on every item above Rs 100 is plunder! Trade has closed. We will lose our livelihood."