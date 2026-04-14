ETV Bharat / bharat

How Accurate Are Monsoon Forecasts? ‘Below-Normal’ Warning Revives Old Concerns

New Delhi: India’s 2026 southwest monsoon forecast has once again brought into focus a long-standing question of how reliable the monsoon predictions are and how much India can depend on those.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projecting rainfall at 92 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), categorised as below normal, and private forecaster Skymet Weather warning of a weak season, concerns are rising across agriculture, policy circles, and markets.

El Niño Threat Looms Large

The biggest driver behind the cautious forecast is the possible return of El Niño, a climate pattern known to disrupt India’s monsoon.

The potential of an El Niño forming during the monsoon months is approximately 50 percent to 60 percent (Global and Indian Models). Some models have a likelihood of developing El Nino that are predicted to occur during the latter part of the monsoon season and possibly gain strength.

This is concerning as it appears that 70 percent of El Niño years occurring since 1980, have had weak monsoon seasons in India. Major drought years for India such as 2002 and 2009 coincided with the occurrence of El Nino conditions.

The 2026 forecast is suggesting that the risk for El Nino is more than normal for 2026 and that the national climate is expected to receive below normal precipitation and greater than 45 percent to 65 percent probability of Sub-Optimal precipitation or insufficient rainfall in the central portion of India, which generally includes the major agricultural growing regions for the country.

The monsoon prediction continues to be classified as a Forecast of Probabilities, even with advances in Climate Science, forecasting Monsoon weather is inherently uncertain.

The IMD itself acknowledges that long-range forecasts are probabilistic. Even globally, experts warn that spring forecasts of El Niño are less reliable due to the “spring predictability barrier”, a known limitation in climate modelling.

India’s Monsoon Influenced By Multiple Factors